Kingston man allegedly sexually assaulted child multiple times over 5 years: Records

DeKALB – A Kingston man faces 15 felony charges after police alleged he sexually assaulted and abused a young girl multiple times over the course of five years, according to DeKalb County court records.

Luis C. Lopez, 68, is charged with 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, court records show. If convicted of the Class X felony, Lopez could face up to 30 years in prison.

The charges came after a months-long investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office. Lopez was charged by the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s office Nov. 16, records show.

He appeared in court for the first time Nov. 18 in front of Circuit Court Judge Sarah Gallagher Chami. Prosecutors with the state’s attorney’s office filed a petition to deny his release that same day, records show.

In a Nov. 20 hearing, Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick ordered Lopez detained without release. He remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail as of Thursday. Lopez is represented by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s office.

Authorities allege Lopez sexually assaulted and abused a girl from when she was 7 to 11, between July 27, 2011 and July 27, 2015, according to court records.

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies became aware of the allegations after a woman reported the alleged abuse and assaults in April, records show. The woman alleged Lopez assaulted and abused the girl multiple times at two separate places, in Kingston and Chicago over the course of five years.

On May 15, the girl was interviewed at the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center, where she told authorities that Lopez allegedly assaulted and abused her multiple times beginning when she was 7, according to court records.

The woman also told police she had confronted Lopez about the assaults, and Lopez allegedly admitted he had touched the girl, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s office police synopsis filed in DeKalb County court Nov. 16.

On Sept. 7, the woman agreed to participate in a police-surveilled phone call with Lopez while authorities listened in. During the conversation, Lopez allegedly admitted to touching the girl and “attributed his behavior to past abuse he suffered as a child,” police wrote in court records.

On Oct. 19, DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies interviewed Lopez in a Loves Park parking. During that conversation, Lopez allegedly admitted he knew someone with the girl’s name, but declined to disclose any other information regarding the allegations, records state.

Lopez is ordered to appear for a status hearing at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 1 in front of Buick.