The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming HOTWORX with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Hotworx to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Hotworx joining the chamber with a ribbon-cutting Nov. 17, according to a news release.

HOTWORX, 2690 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, offers innovative exercise classes and activities in a unique environment that combines exercise, heat and infrared energy.

For information, visit hotworx.net/studio/sycamore-dekalbave.