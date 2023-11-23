Sean Reynolds puts up 23 for DeKalb: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for

Boys basketball
DeKalb 69, Oak Park 50: Sean Reynolds scored 23 points and the Barbs picked up a win at Wheaton Academy tournament.
Davon Grant scored 18, Jackson Kees put up 12 and Eric Rosenow added 10.
Burlington Central 59, Sycamore 41: Ben Larry had 14 points but the Spartans ultimately fell short in Leland G. Strombom Holiday Tournament action.
Aidan Wyzard and Jakob Shipley had nine points a piece and Preston Picolotti chipped in with six.
Sterling 56, Genoa-Kingston 42: Hayden Hodgson scored 15 points and Jack Kruger added 10 but the Cogs fell in Oregon Tournament action.
McHenry 83, Kaneland 41: The Knights fell early and couldn’t come back in Woodstock Hoops for Healing Tournament play.
Girls basketball
Kaneland 62, Plano 36: At Plano, Lexi Schueler led with 15 points and the Knights improved to 4-1 on the season.
Kendra Brown scored 12, Sam Kerry put up 11 and Berlyn Ruh and Amani Meeks combined to score 16.
Boys wrestling
Sycamore quad: At Sycamore, the Spartans went 2-1 to open the year.
In a 36-31 win against Hampshire, it came down to the 113 match and Michael Olson came through for the Spartans with a 9-0 win, preserving what was a one-point lead for Sycamore heading into the match.
The Spartans also beat Vernon Hills 75-6 but lost 47-26 to Geneseo. They finished with three undefeated wrestlers on the day, including Tyler Lockhart - who had two pins and a major decision. Adam Carrick had two pins and won by forfeit and Gable Carrick had a pin, a decision and a forfeit. Charlie Olsen also went 3-0 on the day.
Late Tuesday
Women’s basketball
NIU 77, Lindenwood 60: At the NIU Convocation Center, the Huskies had four players in double figures to win their home opener.
Jayden Marable led the way with 18 points and also had seven rebounds and eight assists as the Huskies (1-3) snapped a three-game losing streak to start the year.
“I was really hungry to get a win after that Southern Indiana loss,” Marable said. “I knew I had to be a leader today and give my best effort.”
Kortney Drake added 12, Sidney McCrea added 13 and Brooke Blumenfield scored 10 off the bench.
Boys basketball
Kaneland 53, Wauconda 48: At Woodstock, Troyer Carlson poured in 17 for the victory to put the Knights (2-0) into the title game.
Parker Violett added 10 for Kaneland.
Hiawatha 49, Amboy 45: At Ashton-Franklin Center, Lucas Norvell scored 12 and Blake Wiegartz added 11.