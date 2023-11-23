Letter: Thank you for helping raise over $13K at Sondra King CROP Hunger Walk

The Sondra King CROP Hunger Walk was held Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Sycamore Forest Preserve. The weather was glorious and the walkers were ready to go! It was so much fun!

Fourteen churches, businesses and individuals participated in the event.

The local donation, 25% of the funds raised, will go to Network of Nations (NON), which helps international students attending NIU adjust to campus life in the USA. NON is in the process of setting up an international food pantry at the Baptist Campus Ministry on the NIU campus. Lisa Dietrich, local NON Director, plans to use the funds to purchase shelving and carts to hold the food items.

A big thank you goes out to the following businesses and individuals who helped make this Walk memorable:

Jonamac Orchard for the generous donation of cider and apples.

Starbucks for their generous contribution of coffee and super-sized chocolate chip cookies.

Johnson’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Stand on Rt. 64 west for their donation to all walkers of BOGO coupons for their maze.

Armor Technologies on First and Lincoln for the use of their iron fencing to display a CROP banner.

Voluntary Action Center for the use of their Bethany Road property to display another banner.

Pam Wagener who literally jumped in at the last minute to take the Treasury position for the event.

Portillo’s for sponsoring a fundraiser that provided funds for event expenses.

All those who contributed their time and effort to handle all the details of set-up, registration, and more.

Elaine Cozort

CROP co-chair