DeKalb grad, NIU wrestler Tommy Curran earns top MAC honor: Daily Chronicle roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 21

College wrestling
Curran nabs top honor: NIU wrestler Tommy Curran went 2-0 at the Boilermaker Duals hosted by Purdue last week, earning MAC West Division Wrestler of the Week honors, the league announced Tuesday.
He picked up a pin in 2:38 against Indianapolis’ Jackson Hoover, then scored a 10-8 win over Purdue’s Marcos Polanco.
“There are a lot of great things happening on a team and individual level throughout the MAC,” NIU head coach Ryan Ludwig said. “Having Tommy bring home this honor is high praise. We are proud of the way he represents the program.”
The DeKalb grad and redshirt freshman is 5-2 on the year.
Boys basketball
Indian Creek 68, Durand 54: IC beat Durand 68-54 in the second game of pool play at the AFC Tournament on Tuesday, with Everett Willis leading the way with 18 points.
Jakob McNally scored 17 and Jeffrey Probst added 14.
IC is 2-0 in the tournament with one more pool play game against Hiawatha at 6 p.m. Friday.
Hiawatha 49, Amboy 45: Lucas Norvell scored 12 points and Blake Wiegartz added 11 to lead the Hawks to a AFC Tournament victory.
Lake Park 50, DeKalb 42: At Wheaton, the Barbs battled but fell short in Wheaton Academy tournament action.
Sean Reynolds scored 15 for the Barbs, and Davon Grant added 11.