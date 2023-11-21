G-K tops Hinckley-Big Rock in opener: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 20. 2023

Boys Basketball
Indian Creek 62, Amboy 34: At Ashton, the Timberwolves got a balanced scoring night as they opened the Ashton-Franklin Center Tournament with a win. Jeffrey Probst led the way with 19 points. Jakob McNally scored 14 and Logan Schrader added 13 for IC (1-0).
Genoa-Kingston 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 50: At Oregon, the Cogs exploded to the tune of a 31-10 run to take the first game at the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament over the Royals. John Krueger led the attack with 15 points. Hayden Hodgson added 13 and Corey Bowman chipped in 10 for GK (1-0). Junior Martin Ledbetter led HBR (0-1) with 15 points and nine boards. Landon Roop added 12 points for the Royals.
Kaneland 53, Woodstock North 47: At Woodstock, the Knights opened the season with a win at the Woodstock Hoops For Healing Tournament. Troyer Carlson led the Knights with 22 points. Evan Frieders and Freddy Hassan added nine points each for Kaneland (1-0).
Girls Basketball
Hiawatha 29, Woodlands Academy: At South Beloit, Delaney Wood scored 16 points to lead the Hawks at the South Beloit Thanksgiving Tournament. Nelly Delvalle added eight points for Hiawatha (2-2).
Harlem 39, DeKalb 34: At Machesney Park, in a nonconference contest, the Barbs fell to the Huskies to drop to 1-3 on the season.