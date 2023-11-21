DeKalb man charged with sexually assaulting child

Thomas R. Lenker, 39, of DeKalb, has been charged with sexually assaulting a child multiple times between Aug. 27, 2018 and April 7, 2023 at a DeKalb residence, according to DeKalb County court records filed Nov. 17, 2023. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – A DeKalb man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child multiple times between 2018 and April 7 at a DeKalb residence, according to DeKalb County court records.

Thomas R. Lenker, 39, is charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation of a child. If convicted of the most serious crime, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, Lenker could face between 24 and 120 years in prison. He would have to serve 85% of that sentence.

Lenker was arrested Nov. 16 and charged Nov. 17, records show. He remains in police custody at the DeKalb County Jail as of Monday evening awaiting another hearing later this month.

Prosecutors have alleged Lenker sexually assaulted and abused the young girl between Aug. 27, 2018 and April 7, 2023, according to court records.

Authorities were first alerted to the acts Nov. 6, when a woman reported them to DeKalb police.

DeKalb police also witnessed a conversation between a witness and Lenker. In that conversation, Lenker allegedly admitted to performing lewd acts on the child around Easter and April 7, according to a DeKalb Police Department incident synopsis filed in DeKalb County court Nov. 17.

The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion to deny Lenker pretrial release Nov. 17. The motion was granted by Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick on Friday.

Lenker, who was represented by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office for his initial hearings, is ordered to appear for a status hearing at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27.