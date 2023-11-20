Letter: Thank you to supporters of Joseph F. Glidden Homestead fundraiser

On behalf of the Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center I would like to thank the sponsors, donors, volunteers and attendees for making our fundraising event, “Uncle Joe’s Jubilee,” the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the submission of the patent “The Winner,” a success.

The Park District’s Terrace Room was a beautiful setting and made the evening very special.

A very special thank you to the Kishwaukee Valley Art League, Tamara Shriver and the participating artists for the generous contributions of their original Glidden Homestead artworks that were for sale at the event. A very special thank you also to professional artist, CJ Brown, for her Artist Proof and art prints of the Glidden Homestead barn also offered for sale at the event.

Thank you to sponsors Ron Klein, Turner Law Group, Mason Properties, First National Bank- FNBO, Bill & Kenda Jeske, Resource Bank, Tgda Landscape Architecture, Glidden Florist, Cave Enterprises/Burger King, Anderson Funeral Home, First State Bank, The Junction Restaurant, Keg & Kernel, Paul Miller of Adolph Miller Real Estate, Northern Rehab, Responsive Roofing and Linda Schwarz. Thanks also to Hy-Vee for their generous donation.

The support from individuals, businesses, and organizations is greatly appreciated

.Thanks also to donors to our raffle – Blackhawk Moving & Storage, the Glidden Homestead blacksmiths, Carolyn Canon, Lori Hintzsche, Martin O’Connor, Dona & Norm Walzer, Byers Brewery, Rich & Sarah DeMink, The Egyptian Theatre, El Jimador Mexican Grill, Fushi Yami Hibachi & Sushi, The Glidden Homestead, The Grove Tavern, Hall House, Helen’s Hair, Herbal Oracle, Ken’s Kakes, Michael’s Arts & Crafts, Pizza Villa, Stagecoach Players, Tapa La Luna Tapas Restaurant and Waterman Winery.

Our thanks to DeKalb native baritone Harrison Hintzsche, accompanied by local teacher Travis Erikson on the keyboard, for a delightful “Songs from the Parlor” musical program.

And thank you to all who attended.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is grateful for your support and we hope you had a good time! And don’t forget, your ticket stub is worth 20% off at the Glidden Homestead Gift Shop, open Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Save the Date for next year’s Barb City Barbed Wire Weekend, Sept. 28 and Sept. 29, 2024, the 150th anniversary of Joseph Glidden being granted the barbed wire patent for “The Winner.”

One little apology to our guests…the original name of DeKalb is somewhat debatable and the answer we gave during Trivia was Huntley’s Grove, found at the city’s website, in a centennial program and at wikipedia. It has been shared with me that another source states the original name was Buena Vista. We stand corrected or amended!

Jan Devore

Board President, J.F. Glidden Homestead

DeKalb