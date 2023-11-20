Daily Chronicle 2023 boys wrestling preview: 5 to watch

Kaden Klapprodt, jr., 120, DeKalb
Klapprodt qualified for state his freshman and sophomore seasons. Last season, he lost in the 106 consolation final. Look for Klapprodt to continue ascending after putting on some weight and moving up to the 120 class.
Kamron Scholl, sr., 126, Kaneland
Scholl posted an incredible record last year of 42-9. He is 20 wins away from 100 for his career. Scholl looks to join the 100-win club and make it down to state in his final year with the Knights.
Gable Carrick, sr., 190, Sycamore
Carrick came up just short of making state in an otherwise very impressive junior season last year, where he finished 32-9. Carrick will look to continue dominating and punch his ticket to Champaign this season.
Jacob Luce, sr., 165/175, DeKalb
Luce took sixth place in the 152 weight class at the IHSA 3A state finals last season. This year, Luce is looking to find his way onto the podium in 2024.
Brady Brewick, sr., 165/175, Genoa Kingston
Brewick battled injuries last year during the high school season. In the offseason, Brewick wrestled and trained in Greco-Roman wrestling, and would go on to represent Illinois at a national tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, where he went 2-2 and took fourth place.