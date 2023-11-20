Daily Chronicle 2023 boys wrestling preview: 5 to watch

DeKalb’s wrestler Kaden Klapprodt pins St. Charles East Liam Aye during the first round in the 113 weight class held on Friday Dec. 30th during The Don Flavin wrestling Invite held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Kaden Klapprodt, jr., 120, DeKalb

Klapprodt qualified for state his freshman and sophomore seasons. Last season, he lost in the 106 consolation final. Look for Klapprodt to continue ascending after putting on some weight and moving up to the 120 class.

Kaneland’s Kamron Scholl tries to turn Rochelle’s Xavier Villalobos in their 120 pound match Saturday Jan. 21, 2023, during the Interstate 8 Conference wrestling tournament at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Kamron Scholl, sr., 126, Kaneland

Scholl posted an incredible record last year of 42-9. He is 20 wins away from 100 for his career. Scholl looks to join the 100-win club and make it down to state in his final year with the Knights.

Sycamore’s Gable Carrick controls Kaneland’s Max Pietak in their 195 pound championship match Saturday Jan. 21, 2023, during the Interstate 8 Conference wrestling tournament at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Gable Carrick, sr., 190, Sycamore

Carrick came up just short of making state in an otherwise very impressive junior season last year, where he finished 32-9. Carrick will look to continue dominating and punch his ticket to Champaign this season.

DeKalb’s Jacob Luce and Downers Grove North’s Harrison Konder lock up during the Class 3A 145 pound 5th place match in the IHSA individual state wrestling finals in the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Jacob Luce, sr., 165/175, DeKalb

Luce took sixth place in the 152 weight class at the IHSA 3A state finals last season. This year, Luce is looking to find his way onto the podium in 2024.

Morrison's Brady Anderson (bottom) wrestles Genoa-Kingston's Brady Brewick in their 152-pound match at the 1A Oregon Wrestling Sectional on Friday night. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Brady Brewick, sr., 165/175, Genoa Kingston

Brewick battled injuries last year during the high school season. In the offseason, Brewick wrestled and trained in Greco-Roman wrestling, and would go on to represent Illinois at a national tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, where he went 2-2 and took fourth place.