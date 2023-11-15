Moonlight Magic dances into downtown Sycamore Friday

Visitors do some window shopping as they walk down State Street in Sycamore during Moonlight Magic Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

SYCAMORE – Downtown Sycamore will come alive Friday with its unofficial start to the holiday shopping season during the annual Moonlight Magic event featuring live window displays, local businesses and even Santa himself.

The event, hosted by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce, runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday throughout downtown Sycamore.

Moonlight Magic is meant to help showcase area artists, get the community in the holiday spirit and encourage folks to shop and support local businesses this season.

Stores will be open late for Moonlight Magic, with some offering sales at the family-friendly event.

Window displays will feature local dancers, artists, musicians and theater groups to help entertain holiday shoppers.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will even make an appearance in one of the windows.