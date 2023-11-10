No threat to Huntley Middle School after student’s social media prompts brief investigation: authorities

School District 428, Huntley Middle School in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – A potential threat to Huntley Middle School in DeKalb was deemed unsubstantiated by authorities Friday morning, officials said, and no classes were interrupted as a result of a prompt investigation which involved police.

In a letter to Huntley Middle School and DeKalb Early Learning Development Center families, Principal Treveda Redmond-Shah said she wants the community to know that no one was in harm’s way.

“A potential threat against Huntley Middle School on social media was intercepted by authorities that could be traced back to one of our Huntley Middle School students,” Redmond-Shah said.

No details about what was posted to social media were released.

Redmond-Shah said officials acted swiftly after learning of the incident early Friday.

“We, along with local law enforcement, took immediate action,” she said. “As is always the priority, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and the entire school community. It was quickly determined that there was no threat to the students. Due to everyone’s quick response, we could resume our normal routines and return our focus to learning.”

There were no disruptions to the school day as all occurred prior to the start of the day, officials said.