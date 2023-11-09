Sycamore couple recognized as Kishwaukee College distinguished alumni

Adam and Jessica Honiotes, local entrepreneurs and concessionaires at Shabbona Lake State Park, were awarded the Kishwaukee College Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award at the Foundation’s Annual Gala on Nov. 4, 2023. (Provided by Kishwaukee College )

SYCAMORE – Sycamore Fire Battalion Chief Adam Honiotes and registered nurse Jessica Honiotes recently were recognized by their alma mater, Kishwaukee College, for their work to the community.

The married couple operates a myriad businesses in DeKalb County and were presented with the Kishwaukee College Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award.

The award, which honors alumni who have demonstrated outstanding contributions or service to the Kishwaukee community, was bestowed on the couple Saturday at the Kishwaukee College Foundation Annual Gala.

“It’s a big honor to be recognized with this award,” Jessica Honiotes said in a Kishwaukee College news release. “We were both shocked to learn we were nominated. It’s very cool and exciting to receive this recognition from the Foundation and the Kish community.”

Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser attended the gala and spoke on behalf of the city, thanking the Honiotes for their service to the community.

Adam and Jessica Honiotes spent time in Kishwaukee College classrooms in the early 2000s. Jessica Honiotes graduated from the registered nursing program in 2004 and now works at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. Adam Honiotes completed manufacturing, paramedic and general education courses between 2000 and 2005.

In their careers, the Honiotes help individuals through tough situations. When they aren’t working, they facilitate activities at Shabbona Lake State Park.

Since 2021 they have operated Pokanoka’s Dockside Café, the Outpost Camp Store, and Boondocks Bait & Supply and boat rental.

The couple has helped improved park attendance figures by improving facilities an increasing the number of live music and children’s activities available for guests to enjoy, according to the release.

Several of their employees are Kishwaukee College students. Adam Honiotes said skills he learned 20 years ago in Malta are applied to his proprietorship today.

“There’s a lot of skills we’ve needed to run the concessions that I didn’t think I would be using again,” he said in the release. “But they have come back into play, and it has made a big difference.”

Adam and Jessica also own and operate Honiotes Brothers Farms, a Scottish Highland cattle farm east of Shabbona Lake State Park.

Kayte Hamel, Kishwaukee College Foundation executive director, said the Honiotes’ efforts to improve Lake Shabbona State Park earned them the award.

“Education fills various needs for our students,” she said in the release. “Adam and Jessica are great examples of how Kish’s impact can benefit throughout life and how those benefits can be passed on to new generations. Their hard work and dedication to our community make them an excellent choice for the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award.”