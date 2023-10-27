DeKalb man charged with home invasion, making death threats with gun

Anthony L. Redd, 40, of DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 with home invasion, armed robbery and unlawful restraint stemming from an Oct. 2, 2023 report, according to DeKalb County court records filed Thursday. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – A DeKalb man was charged Thursday after police alleged he held a man at gunpoint earlier this month, demanded his property and money, and threatened to kill him if he didn’t comply, according to court records.

Anthony L. Redd, 40, of DeKalb was charged with home invasion, armed robbery and unlawful restraint, according to DeKalb County court records.

The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition Thursday to deny Redd’s release. Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen ruled in favor of denying Redd release Thursday after hearing arguments from prosecutor Scott Schwertely that releasing Redd would pose a risk to the victim and community. Redd was represented by defense attorney Robert Carlson of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.

Redd is accused of robbing a man in the early morning hours Oct. 2 and ordering him inside his home at gunpoint to demand cash, according to court records. DeKalb police arrested Redd on Wednesday.

DeKalb police responded about 5:17 a.m. to reports of an armed robbery in the 100 block of South Seventh Street. The alleged victim told police that he had left his home about 5 a.m. and walked toward an alley on Grove Street, where his vehicle was parked, according to court records.

When the man got to his vehicle and opened the door, he “felt something pressed against the back of his head, turned around and saw a male pointing a handgun at him,” according to court records.

Redd allegedly took the man’s cellphone and demanded money.

The man told police that after he said he didn’t have any money, Redd again allegedly pushed the gun into his back and they walked to the man’s apartment. Once inside, Redd allegedly followed the man into his bedroom, where the man retrieved his wallet.

Redd then allegedly took the wallet and removed money, then told the man to exit his apartment. The men walked back to the alleged victim’s vehicle. It was there that Redd allegedly told the man to not call police, or else Redd was “going to kill him,” according to court records.

The man then got into his vehicle and drove away. He later provided DeKalb police with a description of the man who robbed him. Police allege that man was Redd, according to court records.

During a DeKalb police investigation, video surveillance from the surrounding area was reviewed. Police said that footage showed a man matching the description the victim had provided of Redd walking behind the victim at 5:02 a.m. heading toward the apartment. Audio from the footage included a man matching Redd’s description threatening the man, saying “Let’s go [expletive]” and “I am going to pop yo [expletive].,” according to court records.

The man matching Redd’s description was seen in the footage holding a “shiny object” in his right hand, and then placing the object into his right jacket pocket before entering the victim’s apartment, according to court records.

On Oct. 5, DeKalb police made contact with a man for an unrelated case who identified himself to police as Lamar Webb. After further investigation, police said the man was instead determined to be Redd.

DeKalb police executed a search warrant Wednesday at Redd’s home and found clothing – including light-colored ripped pants, a black durag, a long dark colored jacket and black shoes with a light colored design on the side – which matched the description provided to police by the robbery victim, and also the clothes the man in the surveillance video wore, according to court records.

In a police interview Wednesday, Redd allegedly told police he knows someone who lives on the alley by the victim’s residence.

“Anthony [Redd] described the residence as being by the corner but not the corner residence. (The victim resides at the corner residence.) Anthony stated he may have had a conversation with someone in the backyard of a residence in the alley,” police wrote in an arrest synopsis filed in DeKalb County court Thursday.

Redd will remain in jail without release following Thursday’s ruling. He has 14 days, however, to file an appeal for release with his lawyer. He’s next ordered to appear for a status hearing on the charges at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 28.