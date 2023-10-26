Safe Halloween trick-or-treat tips from Sycamore police

Shaw Local file photo – Sophia Ryder, 11, from DeKalb, takes her 5-month-old corgi Whiskey along for the ride on Halloween Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

SYCAMORE – With only days left until Halloween, the Sycamore Police Department has released a set of safety tips for trick-or-treaters and drivers Tuesday.

Sycamore trick-or-treating hours run form 4 to 8 p.m. on Halloween. Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters said it isn’t illegal to trick or treat outside of those hours, however. They’re put in place to ensure most folks know to use caution when they know costumed children are likely walking the streets.

“It’s something traditionally we’ve done in Sycamore just to kind of give people a reference point,” Winters said. “Obviously there’s nothing illegal if you start trick-or-treating at 3:45 [p.m.] in the afternoon, but it’s really to try to have some consistency between the trick-or-treaters and the residents.”

According to the Sycamore police, young children should always be accompanied by an adult, whereas older children should trick-or-treat in a group. Police say children should be reminded never to walk into the roadway, or stand in a tight space between two vehicles. Walking on sidewalks and crossing streets at crosswalks are the safest ways to navigate a roadway on foot.

Shaw Local file photo – Xavier Humphrey, 2, from Clare, get a little help carrying his pumpkin as he looks for a spot to place it in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse Wednesday, October 27, 2021, during the first day of the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Because the sun is expected to set in Sycamore at 5:50 p.m. on Halloween, police recommend not wearing masks that interfere with vision. Adding colorful, reflective clothing to costumes, and carrying a flashlight or glow sticks, also are suggested to help drivers identify those walking along roadsides.

“We will have extra officers out in the neighborhoods and making sure that if they’re just on regular patrol, a lot of those patrols are geared toward residential areas to where most of our trick or treaters go,” Winters said.

Although trick-or-treating involves going around to a variety of unfamiliar residences, police emphasized that children should never enter inside a home of an unknown adult.

According to the news release, pets are best kept out of the festivities and away from children because dogs are sometimes unable to identify their owners while they’re costumed.

Children should only eat candy from a sealed package after it has been inspected by an adult, police said.

Those who plan to drive in Sycamore on Tuesday night are asked to remain extra vigilant. Police are asking drivers to use caution while backing up in a car and when entering or exiting driveways.

Winters strongly suggested driving with a quiet radio, and acutely avoiding distractions from handheld devices.

“Obviously we don’t want people texting and driving, but pay even more attention during Halloween,” Winters said. “Limit your use to your radio, drive a little bit slower than normal, and just be cognizant that some of those witches and ghosts might just run out in front of you, or they might not be as safe because they’re so excited.”