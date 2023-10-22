DeKalb City Hall mural unveiled

Mural artist Danielle Casali speaks Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, during the unveiling and ribbon cutting of the new City Hall mural she created. The mural is on the on the south wall of City Hall and was completed with the help of many volunteers who wanted to be a part of the project.. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – A new mural was unveiled Thursday at DeKalb City Hall downtown, and local officials celebrated artists and volunteers who helped make it happen.

Danielle Casali, who has completed mosaic projects across northern Illinois, including in Malta, was selected by the Citizens Community Enhancement Commission and DeKalb City Council to create a two-story mural on the south wall of City Hall, 164 E. Lincoln Highway.

Casali led a team of volunteers who since April have worked to create colorful mosaic glass panels.

Creation of the mural was supported by a portion of a $50,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant awarded to the Enhancement Commission for public art, according to the city.