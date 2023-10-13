DeKalb County trick-or-treat hours

Freya Schnorr, 3, from DeKalb, leads the way for her mom Kat and sister Maise, 7, as they trick-or-treat on Halloween Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Costumed characters and creatures of all shapes and sizes soon will take to the streets of DeKalb and surrounding communities in search of sweet treats.

Whether you’re a parent, child or teen, Halloween tends to be a night that all ages can enjoy.

But there are guidelines that authorities have in place to ensure everyone has a safe enjoyable experience.

Here’s a list of trick-or-treating times for residents of DeKalb County to observe on Halloween night:

DeKalb

Hours: 4 to 7 p.m.

Sycamore

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m.

Genoa

Hours: 4 to 7 p.m.

Kingston

Hours: 4 to 7 p.m.

Waterman

Hours: 4 to 7 p.m.

Sandwich

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m.

Somonauk

Hours: 4 to 7 p.m.

Hinckley

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m.

Maple Park

Hours: 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Malta

Hours: 5 to 8 p.m.

Other Halloween events

DeKalb Spooktacular: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 in downtown DeKalb. Hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, Spooktacular invites families to put on their favorite costumes and trick-or-treat at more than 20 downtown businesses. After getting their fill of candy, participants can enjoy a free showing of “Casper” at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

For information, visit www.members.dekalb.org.

Sycamore Downtown Trick-or-Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 hosted by the city of Sycamore downtown along State Street, Sycamore. Families are invited to trick-or-treat, costumes encouraged, at participating groups and businesses downtown. Participants should trick-or-treat west and east on State Street.

For information, visit www.discoversycamore.com.

Pumpkin Rol’Down: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Sycamore Sled Hill on Airport Road hosted by the Sycamore Park District. Cost is $5 per pumpkin. Participants are invited to roll a pumpkin down the sled hill to a prize grid below to win something fun. Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Sycamore. Registration in advance is required by Oct. 16 or by calling 815-895-3365.

For information, visit www.sycparks.org.

Howl-o-ween Costume Contest: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Katz Dog Park, 393 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb. Hosted by the DeKalb Park District. Bring your costumed dog to the dog part for the park district’s annual costume contest. Free to participate. Prizes are awarded for most “Spook-tacular,” “Howling” with Laughter and Best Owner/Pet Costume Combo. Register your dog on-site between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Judging will begin at 11 a.m.

For information, visit www.dekalbparkdistrict.com.

Cortland Trunk or Treat: 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Cortland Community Park, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland. Hosted by Mayor Mark Pietrowski, the event is for families of all ages. Features include treats, fall-themed games, a dance party and costume contest. The Trunk or Treat will be sensory-friendly with no loud music or flashing lights, according to event organizers.

For information, email Pietrowski at mayor@cortlandil.org.

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Custom Aluminum Parking Lot, 312 Eureka St., Genoa hosted by the Genoa Park District. Free pre-registration is required and runs through 3 p.m. Oct. 19. Participants will remain in their cars. Those not registered in advance should arrive after 2 p.m.

For information, email sandir@genoaparkdistrict.com.