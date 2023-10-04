Here’s how to get in on DeKalb’s Halloween House Decorating Contest

DeKALB – Ready to get spooky this season? Those wishing to get in on the DeKalb Park District’s annual Halloween House Decorating Contest have until Oct. 17, when the judging begins.

The DeKalb Park District will host several Halloween-themed events during the fall. The events are open to people of all ages, according to a news release.

The registration deadline for the fourth annual DeKalb Halloween House Decorating Contest is Oct. 17. Prizes are awarded in the following categories: People’s Choice, Best Overall Theme, Scariest and Best Special Effects. The entries’ addresses will be published in local media unless specified otherwise. The entry fee is $5 per house.

Staff judging will run 4 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18. People’s Choice voting is available from Oct. 19 through Oct. 26 on the DeKalb Park District Facebook page. Photos of each house will be shared, with the winning image announced by 9 p.m. Oct. 26. Winners will receive a yard sign to display and a prize package.

The annual Howl-o-ween pet costume contest begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 21 at Katz Dog Park, 393 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb. Prizes are awarded in three categories: Howling with Laughter, Most Spook-tacular and Best Owner/Pet Costume Combo. Onsite registration begins at 10:30 a.m.

A Halloween pumpkin carving event begins at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Hopkins Park Sled Hill, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. Attendees can participate in pumpkin roll competitions and smash stations, turning pumpkins into compost. Non-carved pumpkins will not be accepted. Participants must remove any glow sticks and candles beforehand. Registration for the pumpkin roll competitions is due by 1:15 p.m.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663.