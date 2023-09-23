The Flame Traditional Greek Grill coming to downtown DeKalb

DeKALB – A new spot dubbed the Flame Traditional Greek Grill is soon headed for downtown DeKalb, and is aiming to blend what its owner says is “the art of Greek cuisine and hospitality” in a welcoming environment for everyone.
The establishment, located at 209 E. Lincoln Highway, is fully equipped for a restaurant as it was previously occupied by Jamrah Middle Eastern Cuisine before its owner vacated the space.
Owner Foti Pappas, also of Pappas Development, said he’s excited about the latest business venture.
“I have always had a strong passion for cooking and entertaining,” Pappas said. “The Flame will allow us to showcase the art of Greek cuisine and hospitality in a welcoming environment for everyone.”
Pappas remains mum about what exactly is on the restaurant’s menu – at least for now.
“The Flame will offer homemade traditional Greek dishes served with the highest quality fresh ingredients that have been passed down in my family for generations,” Pappas said.
If all goes according to plan, Pappas said the establishment could open for business in the coming months.
City Planner Dan Olson said he’s not surprised to see another business preparing to set up shop in the city’s downtown area.
“It’s another restaurant choice,” Olson said. “It’s always good downtown. It’s from a proven developer, a businessman. I’m sure it’ll be successful.”