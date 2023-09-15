5 things to do in DeKalb County: Fall shopping events, Lehan’s Daisy Dash 5K, Toy Run and more

1. Two-day Blumen Gardens Fall Fest: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore. Features food, cocktails for those 21 and older, music, activities, traveling zoo on Saturday and art market on Sunday with varied hours. The market also will feature local crafts and items made by area artisans.

For more information, visit blumengardens.com.

2. Fall Open House: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown DeKalb. Join downtown DeKalb merchants to help kick off the fall season and shop local. Hosting local businesses include: Cracker Jax DeKalb, The Herbal Oracle LLC, Willrett Flower Company, This & That Collectibles and Kid Stuff. The event will feature seasonal and cozy items at various downtown shops to help ring in the fall.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events.

3. Lehan’s Daisy Dash 5K - Run/Walk: Kicks off at 10 a.m. Sunday at Lehan Drugs, 1407 S. Fourth St., DeKalb. There will be food and raffles available to buy after the race. Proceeds will go to the Living Well Cancer Resource Center of Northwestern Medicine, with all funds earmarked specifically for patients in DeKalb County.

For more information, visit lehandrugs.com/daisydash-2.

4. DeKalb County Toy Run: Kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Barbed Wire Harley-Davidson, 969 N. Peace Road, DeKalb. Proceeds support Toys for Tots in DeKalb County.

For more information, email sycamore.alr99@yahoo.com.

5. National Voter Registration Day: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Kishwaukee Family YMCA, W. 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore. The nonpartisan DeKalb County League of Women Voters will celebrate National Voter Registration Day by providing those in the community with a chance to learn more about elections and how to register to vote. Members of the League will be present to provide information about voting, to aid voters in quick-checking their registration status and to register new voters.

For more information, call 815-757-0848, email katblair1910@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/lwvdkcil.

