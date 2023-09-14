State Rep. Jeff Keicher to seek reelection in 2024 for Illinois House 70th District

SYCAMORE – State Rep. Jeff Keicher, a Republican lawmaker who lives in Sycamore, announced Wednesday he’ll seek reelection in 2024 to represent the 70th District which includes portions of DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties.

Keicher’s campaign announcement for a fourth term in the Illinois House of Representatives came shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Whenever I hear someone talk about leaving Illinois or expressing frustration at a rigged political system, I’m reminded of why I decided to get involved in politics,” said Keicher in a news release. “As the son of a single mother who worked tirelessly to ensure her kids had a better future, I’m the embodiment of a promise that too often feels out of reach for many Illinoisans today. But I firmly believe the promise of our state can be renewed. Through the right leadership and by working together, we can make our state more affordable so that our children want to stay in Illinois and our senior citizens can retire comfortably. We have the potential to empower small business success, improve outcomes for our most vulnerable and be a state all of our families are glad to call home.

Keicher’s campaign pointed to what it called the representative’s ability to work via bipartisanship in Springfield. In his time in office, Keicher has been co-lead sponsor of a 2019 law which expanded the availability of mammogram screenings; his work on a package of economic reforms that helped entice significant business such as Meta DeKalb’s Data Center and Ferrara Candy Company to put down roots in DeKalb; a 2021 trio of laws which provided increased protections to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence; and his support of a bill to save the Byron nuclear plant in Ogle County.

Since his 2022 reelection, Keicher’s work has included his support of news laws to improve protections for human trafficking victims, increased access to workforce training and higher education and mental health services for students and legislation to increase property tax transparency in Illinois.

Keicher also serves as the House Republican Conference Chair for the 103 General Assembly.

Since July 2018, Keicher has served as state representative for the 70th District. He’s a graduate of Northern Illinois University and has worked in insurance for 25 years. He lives in Sycamore with his wife, Karen, and their three children.