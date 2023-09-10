Genoa man arrested for missing court in downtown arson charges

Kraig H. Baughman, 33, of the 200 block of West Main Street in Genoa, is charged with arson in the June 15, 2023 structure fire in the 200 block of West Main Street downtown, according to DeKalb County court records. If convicted of the Class 2 felony, Baughman could face up to seven years in prison. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)