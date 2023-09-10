Genoa man arrested for missing court in downtown arson charges

GENOA – A Genoa man accused of intentionally starting a fire to a downtown Genoa building in June was arrested again this week for failing to appear in court for a status hearing on the charges, court records show.
Kraig H. Baughman, 33, of the 200 block of West Main Street in Genoa, is charged with arson in the June 15 structure fire in the 200 block of West Main Street downtown, according to DeKalb County court records. If convicted of the Class 2 felony, Baughman could face up to seven years in prison.
Baughman was charged June 16, according to DeKalb County court records. He was released on a personal recognizance bond that same day, records show. The Genoa man, however, failed to appear for an Aug. 16 status hearing. A motion to increase his bond was filed the same day by the DeKAlb County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to court records.
Baughman appeared in court again Wednesday for a bond hearing in front of DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick. His hearing was continued until Thursday, however, when Buick denied the state’s petition to increase bond.
The judge set a new $15,000 recognizance bond, meaning Baughman would be released from jail without needing to post any money. He also will be under court ordered pretrial services throughout his hearings.
He’s next ordered to appear for arraignment at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 20 at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.
According to a news release from the Genoa Police Department, Baughman allegedly admitted to authorities that he started the fire which came from an upstairs apartment in the building.
At 6:44 p.m. June 15, Genoa police and the Genoa-Kingston Fire Department were called to the West Main Street building for reports of a structure fire, according to the release.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire, however. No surrounding buildings were damaged, Genoa police said..
The building, however, had extensive damage because of the fire and smoke, Genoa police said.
“The fire appeared suspicious in nature and the State Fire Marshall was called to the scene,” according to the news release.
During the investigation, authorities determined the tenant of one of the upstairs apartments – later identified as Baughman – was allegedly connected after he was interviewed by police.