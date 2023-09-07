Trash in Kishwaukee River inspires DeKalb man’s cleaning efforts

Greg Romaneck talks as he holds a plastic bottle he picked up Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, about taking care of our natural environment along the banks of the Kishwaukee River at the Knute Olson, Jr. Forest Preserve in Kingston. Romaneck has been making regular visits to pick up trash as he paddles the river and been an advocate for keeping the river and its surroundings free of pollution. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)