DeKalb man allegedly used BB gun in armed robbery: Police

DeKALB – A DeKalb man is facing charges after a reported afternoon armed robbery Tuesday, according to DeKalb County court records.
Vernon L. Edwards, 22, of the 1400 block of Twombly Road, DeKalb, is charged with aggravated robbery, a class 1 felony. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.
Edwards was charged Wednesday following a DeKalb police investigation from the robbery a day prior, court records show.
DeKalb police responded to an address on Eve’s Circle West on the city’s north side for a reported armed robbery around 2:17 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Thursday news release from the DeKalb Police Department.
Police spoke with the reported victim, who told officers that a man allegedly robbed him at gunpoint. The victim described the alleged robber to police, who later identified Edwards as a suspect out of a photo line-up, according to the police department.
DeKalb police officers found Edwards at his home on Twombly Road and arrested him without incident.
Investigators later determined that a BB gun was used during the robbery, during which several of the victims’ items were stolen. According to the DeKalb Police Department, multiple reported stolen items belonging to the victim were found inside and outside of Edwards’ home.
Edwards was given a $150,000 bond by Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen during a bond hearing Wednesday, according to DeKalb County court records. Edwards would need to post 10% of that, or $15,000 to be released from DeKalb County Jail.
He’s represented by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office. Attorney Suzanne Collins of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office is leading the prosecution.
Edwards is next ordered to appear for a status hearing on the charges at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in front of Pedersen.