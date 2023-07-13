5 things to do in DeKalb County: Beer, bacon, fireworks and more

1 Blumen Gardens Trivia Night: 6 p.m. Friday at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward Street in Sycamore.

Blumen Gardens is hosting an all-subjects trivia night for all ages. Tickets to the trivia competition cost $10, but pizza is included in the ticket price.

According to Blumen Gardens, cocktails and other beverages will be available to buy during the two-hour long outdoor event. Preregistration is required.

5 Things To Do

2 Waterman Lions Summerfest: 7:30 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Saturday in Lions Community Park, 420 S Birch St. in Waterman.

The annual Waterman Lions Summerfest will kick off with a Country Farm Breakfast, created by members of Shabbona Community Church. More than a dozen other events will follow the breakfast before the event is capped off with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

According to the event’s website, tractor pull registration will open be open from 8 to 8:45 a.m., and antique tractor pulling will begin at 9 a.m.

Kids activities, including train rides, a bounce house, a petting zoo and more will be available from late morning to the early evening.

Max Armstrong, Josh Hickey and Joel Prestegaard will announce the The Max Armstrong Parade of Power at noon.

Musical acts from Jazz in Progress, The Beaux Band and Renegade Wildflower will perform at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

The Waterman Fire Department will hold a Porkchop Barbecue dinner at 5 p.m.

3 The 15th annual DeKalb County Garden Walk: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday throughout DeKalb County.

Members of DeKalb County Master Gardeners – a University of Illinois extension service program – is hosting tours of private gardens in DeKalb, Sycamore and Kirkland. Tickets for the tours are $10 and can be bought at the DeKalb University of Illinois extension office in Sycamore, Blumen Gardens, Garden Market in Sycamore, or Glidden Florist in DeKalb.

The locations of the private gardens on the tour are not publicly advertised, but will be given to ticket holders. Children 13 and younger can attend the tours with an adult for free.

4 2023 Baconfest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Avenue, in Genoa.

Bacon, bands and beer are on tap for the 2023 Baconfest hosted at the Warehouse on Park in Genoa. Genoa Mayor Jonathon Brust will tap a keg of bacon-infused beer from Byers Brewery Co. at 1 p.m., and musical guests will perform throughout the day. Smokin Gunz, a local rock group, will perform at 2:30 p.m., Nashville-based Mackenzie O’Brien at 6:30 p.m. and DJ Roland Stone will perform before, after and between sets.

A bags tournament will start at 11 a.m. and smoked barbecue, burgers, and bacon will be available all day.

5 Music at the Mansion: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at the Ellwood House, 420 Linden Place in DeKalb.

The free-to-attend summer concert series will host Rosie and the Rivets, a ’50s and ’60s band on the front lawn of the Ellwood House Mansion. An opening act will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the headline will go on a half-hour later.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to spread on the lawn, but the show is weather dependent. The last two shows scheduled (the first on June 28 and the other Wednesday) were postponed because of inclement weather.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.