Sycamore’s DeKalb Avenue detour could end soon as water main replacement continues

SYCAMORE – Sycamore residents who frequent DeKalb Avenue won’t have to detour on Cross Street for much longer, as city officials said this week water main work in the area will soon be complete.
Ongoing road projects will continue around Sycamore throughout the summer, however, including more water main replacement work. A city effort to replace water service pipes lined with lead, however, has been temporarily paused pending permit approvals, officials said.
The second phase of the city of Sycamore’s water main replacement project is underway this month, now that the replacement work that began in mid-April is wrapping up, according a city construction project update.
Copenhaver Construction of Gilberts, Illinois, was awarded a $2.5 million contract by the Sycamore City Council on March 20 for phase one of the 2023 water main improvement project. According to city documents, the first phase of the project included the replacement of 1,019 feet of 8-inch water main and 2,413 feet of 10-inch water main on DeKalb Avenue and Elm Street in Sycamore.
All users have been transferred to the new water main, and Copenhaver Construction will continue to decommission and abandon the older water main, according to the July 5 construction update.
Sycamore Engineer Mark Bushnell told the Daily Chronicle on Thursday the water-related improvements appear to be operating as intended.
“The underground portion water main and service work is complete. The clean-up and restoration is a little behind schedule but should be completed in the next eight days. All residents and businesses within the project limits have been transferred to the new main and lead service lines have been replaced with copper,” Bushnell wrote in an email.
The second phase – scheduled from July through September – will see slightly more than half a mile of roadway repaired, including the portion of DeKalb Avenue and Elm Street that was torn up for the water main replacement project. Those roadway improvements will be done from the intersection of Center Cross Street and DeKalb Avenue to the Elm and Main streets intersection.
“We are excited about it being done, we’re excited for it to be over. And also, the city has been forthright and giving us fliers and updates and stuff too, so we know what’s next and what’s happening. ... We have no qualms that way, I mean it’s a thorn in our side until it’s done, but the end result is going to be great.”— Theresa Robnett, BJ's Decorating Center employee
Curran Contracting is expected to complete those street improvements for $356,000, although the city is using $285,000 from federal road funding to pay for the project, according to city documents.
Theresa Robnett, a 23-year BJ’s Decorating Center employee, said she understands the water main replacement and road work needs to be done but expressed frustration Thursday about its impacts on the local business at 325 W. Elm St. She said considering the store’s older cliental, she’s been frustrated the store’s two parking spots aren’t available for use during the ongoing construction.
Despite this, Robnett said she thinks city officials have done a good job of communicating with those impacted.
“We are excited about it being done, we’re excited for it to be over,” Robnett said. “And also, the city has been forthright and giving us fliers and updates and stuff too, so we know what’s next and what’s happening. ... We have no qualms that way. I mean, it’s a thorn in our side until it’s done, but the end result is going to be great.”
Bushnell said the detour required for water main construction on DeKalb Avenue and Elm Street will be removed in the coming days, since Curran Contracting is expected to begin sidewalk and curb improvement work Monday. Work also will include milling and resurfacing of the asphalt roadway.
“The final steps are to replace the roadway markings, including the stamped crosswalk. Curran Contracting is aware of the special events in the downtown area and will, as always, work to minimize the disruption,” Bushnell wrote.
A project to replace about 4,300 feet of sanitary sewer lining at three separate Sycamore locations – DeKalb Avenue and Elm Street, Bethany Road and Lynn Avenue and Woodland Drive – also has been completed, according to a June 23 construction update from the city. Visu-Sewer LLC was awarded a $300,141 contract for the 2023 sanitary sewer lining project in a 6-0 vote by the Sycamore City Council.
Bushnell said Visu-Sewer successfully completed the project 2.5% under the awarded price.
Additionally, the exterior of Sycamore Water Tower No. 2 has been cleaned.
Temporary pause for lead service line replacement project
The 2023 water main replacement project isn’t the only water infrastructure project undertaken by the city of Sycamore this year.
From February to June 23, phase two of the lead water service line replacement project replaced lead services lines at a pace of three per day, according to city documents.
Since then, however, the project has begun what city officials are calling a short pause. As residents’ lead water service lines are identified, applications are processed and Illinois Department of Transportation permits are acquired for the work.
Bushnell said it’s not uncommon for projects to experience pauses due to material and contractor availability, but in this case the pause was due to delays in the application and permitting processed required for the work.
“This project is briefly paused while we get more residents/businesses signed up for the program, process applications, and acquire IDOT permits to complete work within the IL Route 23. The City needed to work with property owners to confirm the service material prior to applying for these permits,” Bushnell wrote. “We continue to encourage residents and businesses to review their service material and if eligible sign up for our Lead Water Service Replacement Project.”
Those looking to apply their lead service lines to be replaced by the city can fill out an online form at cityofsycamore.com/waterservices.
[ Here’s what to do if Sycamore city sends you a letter for lead service line replacement ]
More than 300 lead service lines have been replaced in the first two phases of the project, and there are funds to replace about 160 more service lines, according to city documents.
These water infrastructure projects are being done after years of campaigning by area residents about alleged water issues in Sycamore. City officials have long maintained, however, that the city’s water meets Illinois Environmental Protection Agency standards and it is safe to use or drink.
In February, the city of Sycamore settled a $6 million class action lawsuit regarding the city’s water quality, which requires the city to devote $1.2 million annually to water infrastructure improvements through 2027 and increase testing for lead and chlorine. City officials have claimed, however, that infrastructure updates were already planned before the settlement.
In 2021, Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act. The law, which was created to minimize potential lead exposure caused by contaminated drinking water and aging pipe infrastructure, requires Illinois water systems to begin removal of lead service lines no later than Jan. 1, 2027.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, any amount of lead exposure can be damaging to a person’s brain.
City officials have said residents unsure of the type of material used in the water service line for their home should check the city’s water service material inventory, and fill out a lead water service line replacement request. Residents with lead service lines are encouraged to submit their replacement request as soon as possible to ensure their service line is replaced before funds are exhausted.
Street related projects
Microsurfacing – a preventative maintenance procedure that extends the life of pavement by creating a new surface for vehicles to wear down – is set to begin on July 13 in Townsend Woods and the Landahl subdivision, according to a July 5 construction update from the city of Sycamore.
A second microsurfacing project that includes Hill Street, Emmsen Drive, the Meadow Creek subdivision and Winfield Meadows is scheduled to started in August.
“When first applied, microsurface has a rougher surface than traditional asphalt. The surface will become smooth as traffic and snow removal equipment travel over the street,” Bushnell wrote. “This preventative maintenance method has been used in the Sycamore Industrial Park as well as the Foxpointe and Reston Ponds subdivisions.”
According to city documents, this year’s motor fuel tax project – which includes the reconstruction of Sunset Lane and Carlson Street, as well as the milling and asphalt overlay of Townsend Street – is tentatively scheduled to start construction this month. The work is pending Illinois Department of Transportation approval of a contract awarded to Elliott and Wood Inc. for the project.
With at least half a dozen projects in the works for this year, some already finished, Bushnell said it feels good to see projects his department has worked on for years through to completion.
“It is always nice to see projects completed and improvements made to infrastructure. We also know the importance of ending any inconvenience to our residents, businesses, and visitors. We appreciate their patience during construction,” Bushnell said.