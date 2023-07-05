2023 Daily Chronicle Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Indian Creek’s Emma Turner

The Indian Creek soccer program won one game the year before Emma Turner’s freshman year.
Thanks to COVID-19, Turner and her classmates didn’t have a 2021 freshman season and won 13 games over the next two season’s.
“I knew we were a pretty athletic team, but since last year we only made it through the first round of regionals, I didn’t expect a lot. Once we won our first seven games, that kind of caught us by surprise. We kind of realized we were a pretty good team.”— Emma Turner, Indian Creek soccer
But this year, the senior striker smashed the program record with 29 goals, set the career goals record and helped the Timberwolves reach the sectional round for the first time in about a decade.
For her accomplishments and leadership Turner is named the 2023 Daily Chronicle Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“We definitely had our best season in a long time and got into the Sweet 16,” Turner said. “It was super exciting. We went 17-2-1. It was just a fun season. We worked well together, and I just love this team.”
The Timberwolves were 8-7-1 last year but rattled off seven straight wins to start this season, and did so scoring at least four goals in each of those games.
The goals started slowing down – they scored two goals or fewer in four of their final five games – but Turner did not. She had the team’s lone goal in a 1-0 win against Morris in the regular-season finale, connecting in the final seconds.
Indian Creek coach Scott McClure said it was reminiscent of a regional semifinal last year against Mendota, in which Turner gave the Timberwolves a late win.
“She’s one of these players that never stops,” McClure said. “She’s always fighting through the ball. There were games where I didn’t think the ball was going to find the back of the next, she’s got two or even three players she’s got to get through, and somehow she just manages to find that little crack or way around and puts in it, especially in some big games.”
Indian Creek’s season ended in a sectional final this year, losing 7-1 to Alleman. Turner had the Timberwolves’ goal in their first sectional tournament appearance in 2014.
With seven seniors on the roster, Turner said it was a fun team to be around.
Turner also had six assists this year to go with her 29 goals. She had 15 goals as a sophomore and 17 in her junior season.
“She’s not one [that] I think follows the stats at all, and if she does she doesn’t talk about it,” McClure said. “If you ask her, she’d probably divert it and say the team helped her with those goals.
“That’s the other thing about her, she’s so unselfish. There are times I’m like, ‘If you have the shot, take it. You don’t have to pass it,’ but she’s one of these people that wants everybody else to have the goals as well.
“She’s just a really special player.”
Turner said she was excited to set the record and credited her teammates with helping her reach the mark. She also said it was a good way to wrap up her high school career before heading off to play at Wuabonsie College.
“I’m very lucky to be on this team,” Turner said. “It’s a good group of girls, and the coaches did well, too. It just means a lot. It’s the favorite team I’ve had throughout my high school career.”