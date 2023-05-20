Girls soccer: Indian Creek’s season ends with sectional final loss to Alleman

“At the start of the season none of us were expecting this. We were thinking a 50/50 season and hoping for a regional championship. We didn’t lose the first few games and we were like ‘What’s going on?’ and that was pretty cool. When we finally lost that only motivated us to work harder, and we won two tournaments and won regionals and, dare I say, we had one of the best seasons IC has ever had. When you work together as a team it creates a strong team dynamic.”

— Alexa Anderson, Indian Creek soccer