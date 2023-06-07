Armed DeKalb man found sleeping on stranger’s couch: police

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man with a 9 mm tucked in his waistband was tired, so he took a nap on a stranger’s couch, according to court records.
Police found Centavius M. Ingram, 29, sleeping in a woman’s apartment early Monday morning. They arrested him while he was asleep and when they stood him up, a loaded 9 mm handgun fell out of his waistband and onto the floor, police said.
Ingram, of the 200 block of Ruby Lane, DeKalb, was charged with felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, felony unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, and three misdemeanors, including possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification Card, possession of ammunition without a FOID card and criminal trespass to residence.
DeKalb police responded at 1:04 a.m. on Monday to a call about a man who had entered an apartment without permission in the 900 block of Ridge Drive. The woman who lives there told police she briefly left her apartment unlocked, according to court records.
The woman told police she found the man asleep on her couch. She said she didn’t know the man – later identified as Ingram – and wanted him arrested, and gave officers permission to enter her apartment.
When DeKalb police entered, they found the man asleep on the woman’s couch. Police arrested Ingram while he was still sleeping on the couch, according to court records. When Ingram stood up, a loaded black 9 mm Remington RP9 handgun fell out of the front of his waistband, court records allege.
Police discovered the firearm had nine rounds of 9 mm ammunition in the magazine, according to court records.
“I interviewed Centavius and he stated he was tired and wanted to sleep, so he entered the apartment and slept on the couch,” a DeKalb police officer wrote in a police report synopsis filed in DeKalb County court on Monday.
Ingram does not possess an Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification Card or an Illinois Concealed Carry license, according to court records.
Ingram previously served time in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to court records.
Ingram pleaded guilty on Aug. 31, 2015, to charges of aggravated robbery, according to DeKalb County court records. Now-retired Circuit Court Judge Robbin Stuckert sentenced him to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
In a bond hearing on Monday afternoon, Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen ordered Ingram released on a $15,000 signature recognizance bond, meaning he was released without needing post any money.
Ingram also was placed on pretrial supervision, and next ordered to appear for a status hearing on the charges at 9 a.m. July 18 at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.
Attempts to reach Ingram’s defense team were unsuccessful Tuesday.