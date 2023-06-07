Armed DeKalb man found sleeping on stranger’s couch: police

Centavius M. Ingram, 29, of the 200 block of Ruby Lane, DeKalb, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification Card, possession of ammunition without a FOID card, and criminal trespass to residence. DeKalb police allege they found Ingram asleep on a couch with a loaded gun inside an apartment inhabited by a woman he doesn't know on June 5, 2023. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)