Two new officials sworn in to Sycamore City Council

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore City Council recently swore in two new officials along with two incumbents, to serve four-year terms on the city’s legislative body following the April Consolidated Election.

The two new faces of Sycamore City Council – 4th Ward Alderman Ben Bumpus and 1st Ward Alderwoman Alicia Cosky – had two different electoral routes to their seats on the council. Bumpus ran opposed in his ward but Cosky defeated incumbent Josh Huseman in the election to join the council. Huseman sought a second term.

“It truly was an honor to be sworn in,” Coskey said. “Sitting down in that chair for the first time was a little surreal – the reality I actually made it there after the campaign. The first meeting went very well, I thought, and it was great to have some family and friends there in the audience as I did take the oath.”

Bumpus, who has never served on a governing body like Sycamore City Council, said he thought his first meeting was a smooth one, but getting sworn-in was a bit nerve-wracking.

“Actually, that was probably hardest part of the whole night is to get that part of it just behind me,” Bumpus said.

Second Ward Alderman Chuck Stowe and 3rd Ward Alderwoman Nancy Copple had successful reelection campaigns and were sworn in along side Bumpus and Cosky. All four alderpersons were allowed to take their seats on the council before formally taking their oaths in the Sycamore Chamber Room.

“I think it’s a beautiful environment, the location, that room is really quite lovely – very appropriate for the nature of the kinds of discussions we’re having in terms of moving the city forward and caring for our residents,” Cosky said.

Alicia Cosky, who won her bid for Ward 1 Sycamore City Council, reacts as election results showed her leading Tuesday, April 4, 2023, during an election night watch party at Rosita's Mexican Restaurant in DeKalb.

Bumpus said once the meeting got under way he felt at ease and was happy to learn more about the happenings of the city of Sycamore and the decision making process of the government.

“It’s exactly what I expected,” he said. “I was able to watch a few meetings before I actually was sworn in, so I had a bit of a routine down. Sitting up here I was nervous at first but it actually went exactly as expected.”

Cosky said she made a habit to attend Sycamore City Council meetings in the months leading up to the 2023 Consolidated Election, but sitting in her new seat on the council offered her a new perspective of the governing process.

“To step up there the first time and sit in that seat, it was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m actually sitting here.’ It’s a different perspective, it truly is,” she said. “I know all my life that there are two sides to every coin, and I try to take both sides into consideration, but sitting in that chair just really brought that home. It is a very serious position and you have to take it with some gravity and really make sure that I’m remaining open to both sides of every single issue that comes before us.”