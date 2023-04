DeKalb County voters headed to the polls Tuesday to select leaders for their next City Council, school boards, park and fire districts and village trustees.

Polls closed 7 p.m. Results are expected to trickle in via the DeKalb County clerk and Recorder’s Office after polls close Tuesday, though none will be certified final until two weeks after the election. Write-in candidate vote tallies will not be known Tuesday night.

Here are the unofficial results for contested races in DeKalb County: