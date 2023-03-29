DeKalb man charged with armed violence after police find machine gun during traffic stop

Braxton X. Mosley, 26, of the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive in DeKalb, faces 10 charges stemming from a DeKalb police traffic stop Tuesday, March 28, 2023, according to DeKalb County court records. He's charged with armed violence and possession of a machine gun. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)