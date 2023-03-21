Somonauk teen killed in 3-vehicle crash north of Sandwich

A Somonauk teenage boy died following a three-vehicle crash Monday night on Somonauk Road, north of Sandwich.

A motorist of another vehicle involved the crash, David T. Elrod, 22, of Somonauk, was taken to Valley West Hospital in Sandwich with injuries from the crash, then air lifted to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford with non-life threatening injuries, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said. Cameron D. Palleson, 24, of Sandwich, a motorist also involved in the crash, had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Palleson was northbound on Somonauk Road shortly after 6 p.m. Monday and slowed in traffic preparing to turn left into a private driveway, and while Palleson was waiting on southbound traffic to make the turn, the teenage boy also traveling northbound crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane of traffic. The teenager’s vehicle struck the rear driver’s side of Palleson’s vehicle, pushing Palleson’s vehicle off the road and into the east ditch, then the teenager’s vehicle overturned, deputies said.

The teenager’s vehicle then collided with Elrod’s vehicle, which was headed south, according to the investigation.

The crash is under investigation with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.