DeKalb man charged with first degree murder in fatal shooting over alleged marijuana deal

DeKALB – A DeKalb man has been charged with first degree murder stemming from a Sunday afternoon marijuana deal that went bad near University Village apartments, according to court records.
Romel A. Hollingsworth Jr., 20, of the 800 block of Russell Road in DeKalb, was charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of DeKalb resident Carl Austin, according to DeKalb County court records. Records allege the shooting came after a drug deal between the two involving marijuana.
Hollingsworth was expected to have a bond hearing before a DeKalb County judge at 1 p.m. Monday. If convicted, Hollingsworth could face up to 30 years or life in jail.
DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said police expected to release further information later Monday.
“There’s no threat to the community, it was an isolated incident between the victim and offender,” Byrd said. “The motive is unknown at this time.”
Austin, of the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, records show. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Sunday. Police found 18 shell casings from a .40-caliber gun on the scene, records show.
The shooting was reported around 1:40 p.m. Sunday near the entrance to an apartment building in the 800 block of Russell Road, records show. DeKalb police issued a community-wide police alert around 2 p.m. Sunday asking residents to avoid the area.
Police found Austin on the ground near the entrance of University Village apartments, records show.
A witness told police they heard multiple gunshots and then saw the alleged shooter fire multiple rounds into Austin’s body as he lay on the ground in the parking lot, records show.
Court records assert Hollingsworth confessed his involvement in the shooting to police.
A woman told police that Hollingsworth had gone to buy marijuana from a man, and alleged the man pulled a gun on Hollingsworth, records show. The woman reportedly told police she saw Hollingsworth return to his apartment and then go back downstairs. She then heard multiple gunshots and alleged Hollingsworth returned upstairs with a gun, records show.
Hollingsworth allegedly told police during an interview after he was arrested Sunday that during an attempted cannabis purchase, the seller displayed a firearm to him. He then later met the man – later identified as Austin – and shot him numerous times, records show.
During a warrant search of Hollingsworth’s apartment, police found a .40-caliber Glock 22 that was reported stolen, according to court records. Police arrested Hollingsworth at his apartment Sunday.
Austin was declared dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Byrd said.
“It’s unfortunate, it’s always unfortunate with someone losing their life no matter what the circumstances are,” Byrd said. “There really isn’t a silver lining in these situations. Law enforcement did their job, DeKalb police were able to make a swift arrest in bringing the offender into custody, and hopefully justice will follow.”
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. This story was updated at 11:25 a.m. March 20, 2022 with additional information on charges. Further updates are expected.