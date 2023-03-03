Judge denies bond for DeKalb man facing murder charges in I-88 shooting death of 34-year-old

SYCAMORE – DeKalb 34-year-old Deaundre Brooks and the man accused of his murder, Calvin R. Hamilton, rode in the same car on Interstate 88 a week ago when the two got into an argument and Hamilton pulled the trigger, prosecutors alleged Friday.
Hamilton, 40, of the 800 block of Spiros Court, DeKalb was denied bond Friday at the request of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. Hamilton’s bond was denied by Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick as he faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Brooks.
The victim, also a DeKalb resident, was pronounced dead Feb. 23 after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen, court records show.
In her ruling, Buick cited Hamilton’s past criminal history which she said show “violent, abusive or compulsive behavior.”
“The court believes that in these circumstances ... this alleged victim is deceased, however, Calvin Hamilton has a history of using firearms which poses a threat to persons in the community,” Buick said.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Schwertley asked the judge to deny bond, citing what prosecutors said was Hamilton’s criminal history and alleged use of a gun despite prior felony convictions that make it illegal for him to possess one.
Buick said Hamilton has a prior conviction for reckless discharge of a firearm and served a prison sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Hamilton also was previously convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking.
Schwertley said Hamilton and Brooks were riding in a white Chevy Malibu driven by a woman, with Hamilton in the rear driver’s side backseat and Brooks in the front passenger seat. The woman told police the men started arguing and hitting each other. She then heard a loud noise and saw blood on Brooks, who allegedly told Hamilton he couldn’t believe Hamilton shot him, court records show.
“Calvin Hamilton has a history of using firearms which poses a threat to persons in the community.”— Marcy Buick, DeKalb County Circuit Court judge
The shooting allegedly occurred on I-88 between Route 47 in Kane County and Peace Road headed back to DeKalb.
Hamilton also is accused of leading police on a lengthy high-speed chase east from DeKalb on I-88 and attempting to stop police from taking samples of gunshot residue on his hands. Police suspect Hamilton of removing Brooks’ bloody clothes from the hospital scene, records allege.
“Those things show consciousness of guilt,” Schwertley said.
If convicted, Hamilton could face up to 30 years in prison. He would not be eligible for probation.
Hamilton also is charged with aggravated fleeing to elude police, a class 4 felony, reckless driving, speeding more than 35 mph above the limit, driving without a license, operating uninsured and improper traffic lane usage.
The additional charges came after DeKalb police said Hamilton allegedly fled from officers in a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on I-88 through multiple counties including DeKalb, Kane and DuPage counties before his arrest. He was apprehended around milepost 134 near Midwest Road in DuPage County close to Oak Brook.
Attorney Chip Criswell of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office represented Hamilton on Friday, and argued that there wasn’t enough evidence to show Hamilton was the one with the gun.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate [to deny bond],” Criswell told the judge. “We have no idea if there was any kind of self defense, where the gun came from. ... The victim here is no longer with us. There is nothing to indicate that Mr. Hamilton is a danger to anyone else in this community.”
Hamilton was arrested the morning of Feb. 24 after the overnight Feb. 23 shooting.
DeKalb police were notified at 8:46 p.m. Feb. 23 that a man – later identified as Brooks – who had been shot in the abdomen was at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, according to the release.
Brooks was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Hospital in Rockford with life-threatening injuries and later died from his wounds, authorities said. Court records state DeKalb police were notified of Brooks’ death by the Rockford hospital around 11:47 p.m. the same night as the shooting.