Sycamore man gets 15 years for 2021 beating, choking of woman who he threatened to kill

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2021 attack on a woman he choked, beat and threatened to kill, court records show.
Timothy R. Geiken, 37, of the 400 block of South Locust Street, Sycamore, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated domestic battery and strangulation, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, according to DeKalb County court records.
In exchange for the plea, Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen sentenced Geiken to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Geiken will receive 569 days of credit to his sentence after he was held with no bond in DeKalb County Jail since his Aug. 9, 2021 arrest. He must serve 85% of his sentence.
“The strength and perseverance of our survivor in this case is truly amazing,” DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato said in a statement.
Though class 2 felonies, the charges carried a larger sentencing as class X felonies due to Geiken’s criminal history, according to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Geiken also previously served five years in Illinois prison after pleading guilty to a December 2011 burglary of a GameStop in the 2500 block of Sycamore Road in DeKalb, court records show.
Following the Aug. 6, 2021 incident, Geiken also was initially charged with attempted first degree murder, also a Class X felony. That charge was dropped when Geiken pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic battery, which carries the same sentencing length, according to the state’s attorney’s office.
Prosecutors said the violent attack lasted almost an hour.