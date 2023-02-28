Sycamore man gets 15 years for 2021 beating, choking of woman who he threatened to kill

Timothy Geiken, 37, of the 400 block of South Locust Street, Sycamore, pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 to aggravated domestic battery and strangulation, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm after a 2021 incident where he beat and choked a woman, according to DeKalb County court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)