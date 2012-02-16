DeKalb man who broke into GameStop gets 5 years

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man charged in December with breaking into a GameStop store was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.

Timothy R. Geiken, 26, a transient, pleaded guilty to burglary, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. Police said Geiken and Jonathon Diaz, 24, of the 1300 block of Axcel Lane in Sycamore, were seen in a car with no headlights near the GameStop in the 2500 block of Sycamore Road.

Geiken admitted to breaking one of the store’s glass windows and taking merchandise, and video surveillance showed the two men inside the store committing the burglary, according to court documents.

Geiken, who waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and a pre-sentence investigative report, was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections – with credit for 50 days served in jail – and two years of parole.

DeKalb County Presiding Judge Robbin Stuckert said she would make a recommendation that Geiken serve his sentence at a drug-treatment facility.