DeKalb man charged with aggravated DUI, stalking a woman who says she doesn’t know him

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man is facing charges after police say he’s accused of driving while intoxicated and repeatedly stalking a woman who says she doesn’t know him, court records show.
Alex Gutierrez, 27, of the 1300 block of Pleasant Street, DeKalb, is charged with stalking, aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated driving on a revoked license and reckless driving related to a Feb. 13 incident, DeKalb County court records show.
If convicted of the most serious crimes, stalking, aggravated DUI, or driving on a revoked license, all class 4 felonies, Gutierrez could face up to three years in prison.
Gutierrez is being held in DeKalb County Jail on a $100,000 bond set by Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery Feb. 14. Gutierrez would have to post $10,000 to be released from jail.
DeKalb police responded to the 1300 block of State Street around 7:47 p.m. Feb. 13 for a report that Gutierrez was allegedly sitting outside a woman’s home, according to court records.
The woman told police she didn’t know the man or why he allegedly continues to approach her at her home. She said Gutierrez allegedly followed her in his vehicle while she was driving home Feb. 13, and drove his vehicle into hers, forcing her to avoid a collision, records state.
The woman told police she’s afraid that Gutierrez will harm her.
Police had previously had two separate contacts with Gutierrez regarding his presence at the woman’s home where he was reported as aggressive and intoxicated, records allege.
When police arrived Feb. 13, they found Gutierrez sitting in the driver’s seat in a parked and running 2018 black Chevrolet Equinox.
Police reported that Gutierrez was driving on a revoked license from a previous DUI.
While officers interacted with Gutierrez, he allegedly almost fell when he got out of his car, had slurred speech, blood shot eyes and admitted to drinking, according to court records.
Police said Gutierrez refused to do field sobriety tests. He was arrested and taken to DeKalb County Jail.
Gutierrez is being represented by the DeKalb county Public Defender’s Office. Prosecutors had asked for a $100,000 bond.
Gutierrez is next due in court at 9:30 a.m. March 1 for a status hearing on the charges.