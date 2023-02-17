Boys wrestling: Sycamore wrestlers all win openers but fall in quarterfinals at IHSA state tournament

All three Sycamore wrestlers won their opening match at the Class 2A State Tournament on Thursday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, but all three went on to lose their quarterfinal matchups.
In the 3A bracket, Jacob Luce won his opening-round match for DeKalb at 152 pounds and is the only area wrestler still alive in the winners’ bracket. The 3A quarterfinals are Saturday morning.
For the Spartans, Gus Cambier won his opener at 152 pounds 3-0 against Chatham-Glenwood’s Aden Byal but dropped an 8-1 quarterfinal match to Montini’s David Mayora At 160, Zack Crawford suffered his second loss of the year, 12-5 to Montini’s Will Prater after winning his opener 3-2 against Jacksonville’s James Cotton.
Sycamore heavyweight Lincoln Cooley beat De La Salle’s David McCarthy 6-0 before being pinned by Joliet Catholic’s Dillan Johnson.
For the Barbs, Luce won his opener at 10-1 against Prospect’s Damien Puma. Kaden Klapprodt lost his opener at 106 to Normal’s Caden Correll, while Austin Martin lost 13-3 at 145 pounds to Batavia’s Cael Andrews. Sean Kolkebeck lost 16-6 at 160 to Warren’s Royce Lopez.
In the 1A bracket, Genoa-Kingston’s Julian Torres lost his 195 opener to Taylorville’s William Blue 8-7 in triple overtime.
The wrestlers who lost on Thursday can still finish as high as third place through wrestlebacks, which start Friday morning.