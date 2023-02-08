DeKalb’s first cannabis dispensary could be majority women-led as proposal gets initial green light

Shaw Local Feb. 7, 2023 file photo of paraphernalia at cannabis dispensary Ivy Hall Crystal Lake in Pingree Grove – Nakia McAdoo, a founding partner for Canndid Spirit Too, LLC, went before DeKalb's Planning and Zoning Commission Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 seeking a special use permit for Excelleaf, the cannabis dispensary the company operates, to set up shop at 305 E. Locust Street. downtown. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)

“It didn’t take us long to realize that DeKalb is where we wanted to open our first store,” McAdoo said. “We saw a thriving community [...] and yet no dispensary within 35-mile radius. That means those who need or want legal cannabis are taking their dollars outside of this community. It also means that clients are seeking understanding and education about cannabis also outside of this community, if at all. We believe that we can do better.”

