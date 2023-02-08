DeKalb’s first cannabis dispensary could be majority women-led as proposal gets initial green light

DeKALB – DeKalb’s first medicinal and recreational marijuana dispensary could be primarily women-led, as an initial proposal for the business received its first green light this week.
The DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday gave the preliminary OK to project leaders behind what could be both the city of DeKalb and DeKalb County’s first cannabis dispensary since recreational marijuana was legalized by the state.
Nakia McAdoo, a founding partner for Canndid Spirit Too, LLC, approached the panel, seeking a special use permit for Excelleaf, the cannabis dispensary the company operates, to set up shop at 305 E. Locust St. downtown.
The managers behind the shop also would include Crystal Anderson, Brian Garner and Maria Davis, city documents show. The partners told city officials they’re transitioning to the cannabis industry from the health care industry and were advanced practice nurses for more than 60 years combined.
McAdoo told the commission when she and her partners won a state dispensary license in 2020 that they set their sights on finding a community that would welcome the group as small business owners, women and nurses.
“It didn’t take us long to realize that DeKalb is where we wanted to open our first store,” McAdoo said. “We saw a thriving community with new industry at the ChicagoWest Business Center, an outstanding university … home to DeKalb Corn Fest and yet no dispensary within 35-mile radius. That means those who need or want legal cannabis are taking their dollars outside of this community. It also means that clients are seeking understanding and education about cannabis also outside of this community, if at all. We believe that we can do better.”
In a 3-1 decision, the panel offered a positive recommendation of the request to the City Council. The lone dissenting vote was cast by Commissioner Bill McMahon.
City leaders have expressed support for the proposal, documents show. The City Council also previously issued strong support for the industry to find its way to town. In March 2022, the City Council amended the unified development ordinance to accommodate cannabis businesses as a special use in the central business district.
The council will have the chance to weigh in on the petitioner’s request for a special use permit during next meeting, set for 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Project leaders said they intend to make alterations to the East Locust Street site that would include adding screening. A drive-thru on the north side of the building will be removed and would become one-way access to North Third Street, and modifications to the front entrance and sidewalk along East Locust Street would make it handicap accessible.
City Planner Dan Olson expressed support for the project.
“It would not be detrimental to the surrounding area,” Olson said. “It would be a benefit to the community, additional revenue. It would fill a need, health need that’s in the community. This would be the first dispensary in the county.”
No one younger than age 21 – including any dispensary employees – would be allowed on the premises, document show.
City staff’s recommendation of the petitioner’s request comes with two conditions: consumption of cannabis on the premises is prohibited unless an amendment to the special use permit is obtained, and a safety plan must be approved by DeKalb police, documents show.
The East Locust Street site has been vacant since July 2021. It was formerly the home of the DeKalb County Credit Union and most recently the Vibrant Credit Union, documents show.
DeKalb resident Duane Brown urged the panel to support the petitioner’s request.
“DeKalb has needed a medical dispensary for years,” Brown said. “Recreational cannabis is legal for all those 21 and older. This needs to be approved immediately and sent to City Council for approval. DeKalb has lost too much tax revenue already.”
The city estimates that it may generate about $200,000 from recreational cannabis sales tax if the dispensary were to open, officials said.
Not everyone was on board with the petitioner’s request, however.
McMahon questioned whether safety is top of mind for students who may be frequenting Northern Illinois University’s William R. Monat Building.
The building, located south across Locust Street, contains the Center for Governmental Studies and other offices.
“If the spirit of our [unified development ordinance] is to keep [cannabis] away from young kids, to keep it away from students, we’re kind of violating that, even though that’s not a classroom building,” McMahon said. “The students are there. Another concern I have is the Debutantes Cosmetology School is right across the street kiddie corner from there. So, we wouldn’t put it near a KDC program.”
McMahon said he believes that graduating high school seniors seeking a cosmetology degree might park nearby the dispensary to walk to school, saying he’s concerned about proximity.
Olson said the city maintains that the primary use of the William R. Monat Building is research and outreach, not academic use.
If approved, project leaders said the dispensary intends to operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
A state conditional permit to operate the dispensary remains active until July, City Planner Dan Olson said. Under the state license, the dispensary is permitted to acquire cannabis from licensed business establishments and can sell or dispense cannabis, cannabis-infused products, cannabis seeds and paraphernalia, documents show.
At 3,700 square feet, the proposed Excelleaf Dispensary would be expected to take up 75% of the floor space capacity, and a future retail use would make up the southeast portion of the building, according to city documents.