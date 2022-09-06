Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospitalizations decline over weekend

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 9,878 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends or holidays.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,234 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 125 were in intensive care units, and 38 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Monday, the state administered 4,810 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 26.2 (down 3.1 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 113 (down 7 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 70

Illinois has seen 3,706,263 total cases of the virus, and 34,759 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 32 21 0 1 Chicago 18.8 22 24 13 DeKalb 45.3 26 1 0 DuPage 24.2 42 7 0 Grundy 28 21 0 0 Kane 28.5 42 4 3 Kendall 33.2 21 1 1 Lake 25.3 33 6 5 La Salle 27.9 21 1 0 Lee 34.6 26 0 0 McHenry 26.8 33 5 0 Ogle 29.2 26 0 0 Suburban

Cook 22 20 25 7 Whiteside 37.5 26 1 1 Will 30.3 26 5 1

Vaccine update: As of Friday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,318,275 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,253,568 vaccines administered.

As of Friday, 8,350,508 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.54% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,799,688 (73.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,720,076 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,365,626 (77.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,227,451 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,717,242 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,517,473 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,599 (89.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,977,070 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.25%

Suburban Cook: 73.08%

Lake: 70.69%

McHenry: 66.15%

DuPage: 75.83%

Kane: 66.75%

Will: 67.04%

Kendall: 69.80%

La Salle: 58.62%

Grundy: 58.01%

DeKalb: 56.82%

Ogle: 57.20%

Lee: 59.09%

Whiteside: 52.08%

Bureau: 56.94%