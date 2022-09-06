September 06, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospitalizations decline over weekend

By John Sahly
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. (Pfizer via AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 9,878 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends or holidays.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,234 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 125 were in intensive care units, and 38 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Monday, the state administered 4,810 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 26.2 (down 3.1 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 113 (down 7 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 70

Illinois has seen 3,706,263 total cases of the virus, and 34,759 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau322101
Chicago18.8222413
DeKalb45.32610
DuPage24.24270
Grundy282100
Kane28.54243
Kendall33.22111
Lake25.33365
La Salle27.92110
Lee34.62600
McHenry26.83350
Ogle29.22600
Suburban
Cook		2220257
Whiteside37.52611
Will30.32651

Vaccine update: As of Friday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,318,275 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,253,568 vaccines administered.

As of Friday, 8,350,508 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.54% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,799,688 (73.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,720,076 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,365,626 (77.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,227,451 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,717,242 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,517,473 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,599 (89.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,977,070 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.25%

Suburban Cook: 73.08%

Lake: 70.69%

McHenry: 66.15%

DuPage: 75.83%

Kane: 66.75%

Will: 67.04%

Kendall: 69.80%

La Salle: 58.62%

Grundy: 58.01%

DeKalb: 56.82%

Ogle: 57.20%

Lee: 59.09%

Whiteside: 52.08%

Bureau: 56.94%

