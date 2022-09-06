Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospitalizations decline over weekend

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 9,878 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends or holidays.
As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,234 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 125 were in intensive care units, and 38 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Monday, the state administered 4,810 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 26.2 (down 3.1 from Friday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 113 (down 7 from Friday)
Weekly deaths reported: 70
Illinois has seen 3,706,263 total cases of the virus, and 34,759 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|32
|21
|0
|1
|Chicago
|18.8
|22
|24
|13
|DeKalb
|45.3
|26
|1
|0
|DuPage
|24.2
|42
|7
|0
|Grundy
|28
|21
|0
|0
|Kane
|28.5
|42
|4
|3
|Kendall
|33.2
|21
|1
|1
|Lake
|25.3
|33
|6
|5
|La Salle
|27.9
|21
|1
|0
|Lee
|34.6
|26
|0
|0
|McHenry
|26.8
|33
|5
|0
|Ogle
|29.2
|26
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|22
|20
|25
|7
|Whiteside
|37.5
|26
|1
|1
|Will
|30.3
|26
|5
|1
Vaccine update: As of Friday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,318,275 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,253,568 vaccines administered.
As of Friday, 8,350,508 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.54% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,799,688 (73.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,720,076 (81.5%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,365,626 (77.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,227,451 (85.1%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,717,242 (78.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,517,473 (86.4%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,599 (89.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,977,070 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.25%
Suburban Cook: 73.08%
Lake: 70.69%
McHenry: 66.15%
DuPage: 75.83%
Kane: 66.75%
Will: 67.04%
Kendall: 69.80%
La Salle: 58.62%
Grundy: 58.01%
DeKalb: 56.82%
Ogle: 57.20%
Lee: 59.09%
Whiteside: 52.08%
Bureau: 56.94%