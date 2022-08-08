Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations remain steady

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 9,734 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,452 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 148 were in intensive care units and 49 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 20,760 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 33.9 (down 0.1 from Sunday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 131 (no change from Sunday)
Weekly deaths reported: 59
Illinois has seen 3,604,149 total cases of the virus, and 34,432 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|36.8
|26
|0
|1
|Chicago
|29
|17
|26
|11
|DuPage
|36.8
|33
|11
|3
|DeKalb
|32.2
|21
|1
|0
|Grundy
|28
|26
|0
|0
|Kane
|33.5
|33
|5
|0
|Kendall
|43.8
|26
|1
|0
|Lake
|34.3
|25
|8
|1
|La Salle
|34.6
|26
|1
|0
|Lee
|40.9
|21
|0
|0
|McHenry
|28
|25
|2
|2
|Ogle
|39.3
|21
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|33.3
|21
|28
|13
|Whiteside
|46
|21
|1
|2
|Will
|34.2
|25
|5
|0
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,928,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,073,546 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,330,905 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.39% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,774,880 (73.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,697,246 (81.3%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,347,326 (77%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,212,639 (85%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,702,281 (78.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,506,171 (86.3%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,828,830 (89.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,976,734 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.10%
Suburban Cook: 72.92%
Lake: 70.49%
McHenry: 65.98%
DuPage: 75.67%
Kane: 66.59%
Will: 66.89%
Kendall: 69.45%
La Salle: 58.49%
Grundy: 57.87%
DeKalb: 56.74%
Ogle: 57.08%
Lee: 58.99%
Whiteside: 51.98%
Bureau: 56.88%