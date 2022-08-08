Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations remain steady

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 9,734 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,452 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 148 were in intensive care units and 49 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 20,760 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 33.9 (down 0.1 from Sunday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 131 (no change from Sunday)

Weekly deaths reported: 59

Illinois has seen 3,604,149 total cases of the virus, and 34,432 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 36.8 26 0 1 Chicago 29 17 26 11 DuPage 36.8 33 11 3 DeKalb 32.2 21 1 0 Grundy 28 26 0 0 Kane 33.5 33 5 0 Kendall 43.8 26 1 0 Lake 34.3 25 8 1 La Salle 34.6 26 1 0 Lee 40.9 21 0 0 McHenry 28 25 2 2 Ogle 39.3 21 1 0 Suburban

Cook 33.3 21 28 13 Whiteside 46 21 1 2 Will 34.2 25 5 0

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,928,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,073,546 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,330,905 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.39% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,774,880 (73.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,697,246 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,347,326 (77%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,212,639 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,702,281 (78.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,506,171 (86.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,828,830 (89.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,976,734 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.10%

Suburban Cook: 72.92%

Lake: 70.49%

McHenry: 65.98%

DuPage: 75.67%

Kane: 66.59%

Will: 66.89%

Kendall: 69.45%

La Salle: 58.49%

Grundy: 57.87%

DeKalb: 56.74%

Ogle: 57.08%

Lee: 58.99%

Whiteside: 51.98%

Bureau: 56.88%