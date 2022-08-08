August 08, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations remain steady

State’s case rate drops to 33.9 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
FILE - Syringes and colorful bandages are prepared as children from local schools prepare to get COVID-19 vaccines in Pittsfield, Mass., on Monday Dec. 13, 2021. A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination. The review issued Sunday, June 12, 2022, by the Food and Drug Administration is a key step toward a decision on vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, perhaps as soon as June 21. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 9,734 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,452 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 148 were in intensive care units and 49 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 20,760 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 33.9 (down 0.1 from Sunday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 131 (no change from Sunday)

Weekly deaths reported: 59

Illinois has seen 3,604,149 total cases of the virus, and 34,432 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau36.82601
Chicago29172611
DuPage36.833113
DeKalb32.22110
Grundy282600
Kane33.53350
Kendall43.82610
Lake34.32581
La Salle34.62610
Lee40.92100
McHenry282522
Ogle39.32110
Suburban
Cook		33.3212813
Whiteside462112
Will34.22550

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,928,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,073,546 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,330,905 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.39% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,774,880 (73.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,697,246 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,347,326 (77%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,212,639 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,702,281 (78.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,506,171 (86.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,828,830 (89.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,976,734 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.10%

Suburban Cook: 72.92%

Lake: 70.49%

McHenry: 65.98%

DuPage: 75.67%

Kane: 66.59%

Will: 66.89%

Kendall: 69.45%

La Salle: 58.49%

Grundy: 57.87%

DeKalb: 56.74%

Ogle: 57.08%

Lee: 58.99%

Whiteside: 51.98%

Bureau: 56.88%

