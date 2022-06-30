June 30, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations, case rate on the rise again

New COVID-19 hospitalizations now up to 110 per day in Illinois

By John Sahly
FILE - A sign advising visitors to don face coverings stands outside the main entrance to UCHealth University of Colorado hospital Friday, April 1, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. COVID cases are starting to rise again in the United States, with numbers up in most states and up steeply in several. One expert says he expects more of a “bump” than the monstrous surge of the first omicron wave, but another says it’s unclear how high the curve will rise and it may be more like a hill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - A sign advising visitors to don face coverings stands outside the main entrance to UCHealth University of Colorado hospital Friday, April 1, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,864 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths Thursday.

For Tuesday, the state administered 12,814 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 32.8 (+1.6 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 110 (+1 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 82

Illinois has seen 3,430,843 total cases of the virus, and 34,138 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,170 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 65 patients from Tuesday. Of those, 115 were in intensive care units, and 35 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau22.12100
Chicago29.915218
DeKalb341310
DuPage343186
Grundy25.52101
Kane30.33131
Kendall34.32100
Lake33.52155
La Salle27.52112
Lee25.91300
McHenry26.52121
Ogle25.51300
Suburban
Cook		33.1202416
Whiteside291300
Will32.61863

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, IDPH reported a total of 28,107,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,664,045 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,300,245 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.15% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,742,160 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,659,676 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,320,644 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,186,637 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,680,596 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,485,774 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,822,462 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,992 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.85%

Suburban Cook: 72.66%

Lake: 70.16%

McHenry: 65.73%

DuPage: 75.42%

Kane: 66.33%

Will: 66.65%

Kendall: 69.03%

La Salle: 58.32%

Grundy: 57.69%

DeKalb: 56.57%

Ogle: 56.94%

Lee: 58.91%

Whiteside: 51.84%

Bureau: 56.78%

CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineIDPH
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.