Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations, case rate on the rise again

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,864 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths Thursday.

For Tuesday, the state administered 12,814 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 32.8 (+1.6 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 110 (+1 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 82

Illinois has seen 3,430,843 total cases of the virus, and 34,138 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,170 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 65 patients from Tuesday. Of those, 115 were in intensive care units, and 35 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 22.1 21 0 0 Chicago 29.9 15 21 8 DeKalb 34 13 1 0 DuPage 34 31 8 6 Grundy 25.5 21 0 1 Kane 30.3 31 3 1 Kendall 34.3 21 0 0 Lake 33.5 21 5 5 La Salle 27.5 21 1 2 Lee 25.9 13 0 0 McHenry 26.5 21 2 1 Ogle 25.5 13 0 0 Suburban

Cook 33.1 20 24 16 Whiteside 29 13 0 0 Will 32.6 18 6 3

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, IDPH reported a total of 28,107,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,664,045 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,300,245 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.15% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,742,160 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,659,676 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,320,644 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,186,637 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,680,596 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,485,774 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,822,462 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,992 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.85%

Suburban Cook: 72.66%

Lake: 70.16%

McHenry: 65.73%

DuPage: 75.42%

Kane: 66.33%

Will: 66.65%

Kendall: 69.03%

La Salle: 58.32%

Grundy: 57.69%

DeKalb: 56.57%

Ogle: 56.94%

Lee: 58.91%

Whiteside: 51.84%

Bureau: 56.78%