COVID-19 case rate in Illinois drops to lowest point in almost two months

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,493 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths Thursday.

For Wednesday, the state administered 10,734 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 28.1 (-2.0 from Wednesday, lowest rate since April 29)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 18%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 101 (+1 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 68

Illinois has seen 3,401,621 total cases of the virus, and 34,054 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,129 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 15 patients from Tuesday. Of those, 122 were in intensive care units, and 34 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 23.8 15 0 0 Chicago 23.5 14 21 10 DeKalb 30.2 15 1 0 DuPage 28.4 27 7 5 Grundy 22.1 15 0 0 Kane 24.5 27 3 4 Kendall 28 15 1 1 Lake 29.3 30 5 5 La Salle 27.4 15 1 0 Lee 17.1 15 0 0 McHenry 23.8 30 3 3 Ogle 21.3 15 1 0 Suburban

Cook 29.4 15 24 30 Whiteside 22.6 15 1 0 Will 28.5 16 4 6

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, IDPH reported a total of 27,951,445 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,593,723 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,295,861 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.11% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,745,866 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,670,484 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,324,560 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,197,586 (84.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,684,569 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,496,687 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,823,339 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,974,265 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.82%

Suburban Cook: 72.62%

Lake: 70.10%

McHenry: 65.69%

DuPage: 75.39%

Kane: 66.30%

Will: 66.61%

Kendall: 68.96%

La Salle: 58.30%

Grundy: 57.65%

DeKalb: 56.55%

Ogle: 56.92%

Lee: 58.93%

Whiteside: 51.84%

Bureau: 56.77%