June 23, 2022
COVID-19 case rate in Illinois drops to lowest point in almost two months

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations drops to 1,129

By John Sahly
"Give it to the crowd!," yells Jen Maddock as she raises her fist in celebration with son Will, 23 months, after the youngster received his COVID-19 vaccination at Southwest Pediatrics on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in St. Louis. Will and his brother Jack, 3, waiting his turn at left, wore superhero capes for the occasion. Will was born with a heart defect during the pandemic and his family has remained isolated, with his mother quitting her job. "He hasn't even met all of our family," said Maddock. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,493 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths Thursday.

For Wednesday, the state administered 10,734 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 28.1 (-2.0 from Wednesday, lowest rate since April 29)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 18%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 101 (+1 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 68

Illinois has seen 3,401,621 total cases of the virus, and 34,054 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,129 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 15 patients from Tuesday. Of those, 122 were in intensive care units, and 34 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau23.81500
Chicago23.5142110
DeKalb30.21510
DuPage28.42775
Grundy22.11500
Kane24.52734
Kendall281511
Lake29.33055
La Salle27.41510
Lee17.11500
McHenry23.83033
Ogle21.31510
Suburban
Cook		29.4152430
Whiteside22.61510
Will28.51646

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, IDPH reported a total of 27,951,445 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,593,723 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,295,861 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.11% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,745,866 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,670,484 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,324,560 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,197,586 (84.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,684,569 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,496,687 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,823,339 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,974,265 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.82%

Suburban Cook: 72.62%

Lake: 70.10%

McHenry: 65.69%

DuPage: 75.39%

Kane: 66.30%

Will: 66.61%

Kendall: 68.96%

La Salle: 58.30%

Grundy: 57.65%

DeKalb: 56.55%

Ogle: 56.92%

Lee: 58.93%

Whiteside: 51.84%

Bureau: 56.77%

