COVID-19 case rate in Illinois drops to lowest point in almost two months

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,493 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths Thursday.
For Wednesday, the state administered 10,734 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 28.1 (-2.0 from Wednesday, lowest rate since April 29)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 18%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 101 (+1 from Wednesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 68
Illinois has seen 3,401,621 total cases of the virus, and 34,054 people have died.
As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,129 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 15 patients from Tuesday. Of those, 122 were in intensive care units, and 34 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|23.8
|15
|0
|0
|Chicago
|23.5
|14
|21
|10
|DeKalb
|30.2
|15
|1
|0
|DuPage
|28.4
|27
|7
|5
|Grundy
|22.1
|15
|0
|0
|Kane
|24.5
|27
|3
|4
|Kendall
|28
|15
|1
|1
|Lake
|29.3
|30
|5
|5
|La Salle
|27.4
|15
|1
|0
|Lee
|17.1
|15
|0
|0
|McHenry
|23.8
|30
|3
|3
|Ogle
|21.3
|15
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|29.4
|15
|24
|30
|Whiteside
|22.6
|15
|1
|0
|Will
|28.5
|16
|4
|6
Vaccine update: As of Thursday, IDPH reported a total of 27,951,445 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,593,723 vaccines administered.
As of Thursday, 8,295,861 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.11% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,745,866 (73.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,670,484 (81.1%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,324,560 (76.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,197,586 (84.9%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,684,569 (78%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,496,687 (86.2%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,823,339 (89.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,974,265 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.82%
Suburban Cook: 72.62%
Lake: 70.10%
McHenry: 65.69%
DuPage: 75.39%
Kane: 66.30%
Will: 66.61%
Kendall: 68.96%
La Salle: 58.30%
Grundy: 57.65%
DeKalb: 56.55%
Ogle: 56.92%
Lee: 58.93%
Whiteside: 51.84%
Bureau: 56.77%