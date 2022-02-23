How vaccinated is where you live? Fully vaccinated residents by ZIP code in Illinois as of March 2

The share of Illinois residents fully vaccinated varies dramatically depending on where you live, newly released ZIP code-level data shows.

The data provides a breakdown by ZIP code of Illinois residents who have received one dose, along with those who are fully vaccinated. Those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are accounted for in both sets, officials said.

Data is as of March 2.

The IDPH data, however, lacks clarity in some instances. ZIP code data in some cases shows higher vaccinations administered than there are residents living in certain ZIP codes, according to 2019 Census data.

Medical providers who administer the vaccine “directly input the data into the immunization registry, including the ZIP code,” IDPH spokesperson Melaney Arnold said in an email.