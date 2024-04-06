2 La Salle County residents die from COVID-19 complications in March

Two men from La Salle County, one in his 80s and one in his 90s, died from complications related to COVID-19 in March. (Scott Anderson)

There have been seven COVID-19-related deaths reported in La Salle County in 2024.

Jenny Barrie, a health educator at the La Salle County Health Department, said deaths are not always reported during the month they occur. There can be a lag in reporting within the state system, as the deaths were determined to be COVID-19-related after further review from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

This is the final weekly COVID update from the La Salle County Health Department. Go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/... to find hospital admission levels and prevention steps by county.

La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to the La Salle County Health Department, in accordance with the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the past seven days through Thursday, the rate of new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1.6 per 100,000 residents, and 1.2% of staffed inpatient beds were used by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC website.

There have been 533 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.