La Salle County Health Department to no longer issue weekly COVID-19 updates, effective March 28

The La Salle County Health Department will issue its final weekly COVID-19 update effective on March 28, the department said in a news release on Friday.

“As we near the end of respiratory virus season, and the first anniversary of the declaration ending the national and public-health emergency for COVID-19 (May 11, 2023), the department will no longer be updating its website and social media pages with this information,” the release said.

The county agency said it will continue to monitor and track COVID-19, as it does with all reportable diseases.

The department said if the situation changes or the department feels that, based on conditions, a return to reporting is necessary, it will adjust accordingly.

“Remember to do your part by washing your hands,” the news release said. “Covering your cough, and staying home when sick.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the COVID-19 County Check weekly.

Visit https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#maps_new-admissions-rate-county to find hospital admission levels and prevention steps by county.