IDPH: Respiratory illnesses appear to be in decline; COVID-19 hospitalizations remain elevated

Reported COVID-19 New Hospital Admissions Rate per 100,000 Population in the Past Week, by County as of Friday, January 19, 2024 (CDC)

More than half of Illinois’ counties are at an elevated level of COVID-19 hospitalizations, but overall respiratory illness appears to be in decline over the past week according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The CDC’s latest update of its COVID Data Tracker indicates that as of the week ending January 13, Illinois is at the “Medium” level for COVID-19 hospitalizations for a fourth straight week with a total of 1,393 hospitalizations reported during the week. A total of 54 counties were at an elevated level for COVID-19 hospitalizations with 50 of those at Medium level (between 10 and 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 of population) compared to 57 counties the previous week. Four counties were at High level (more than 20 hospitalizations per 100,000) compared to seven the previous week.

Locally, Will, Grundy, DuPage, Cook, Lake, McHenry, Ogle and Lee counties are at medium risk. Only 24% of Illinois adults are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination, according to the CDC.

IDPH has also confirmed this week that there was a third pediatric death due to influenza, all with December onsets.

“Although I am happy to report that Illinois’s overall respiratory illness activity is currently trending downward, respiratory viral season is still upon us with more than half of our counties still experiencing elevated levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “If you develop respiratory symptoms, please contact your health care provider, and seek treatment as quickly as possible. We have effective treatments for COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. These treatments are especially important and can prevent severe disease for those with underlying medical conditions.”

Every household in the U.S. is eligible to receive four free at-home tests through the COVID.gov website. IDPH has also made available a single swab triple-test for Flu/RSV and Covid-19, at no cost, to high risk congregate care settings and local health departments.