3 La Salle County residents die from COVID-19 complications in February

Two women in their 80s and one in her 90s from La Salle County died from complications related to COVID-19 in February.

There have been five COVID-19 reported deaths in La Salle County in 2024.

Health Educator at the La Salle County Health Department Jenny Barrie said deaths are not always reported during the month they occur. There can be a lag in reporting within the state system, as the deaths were determined to be COVID-19-related after further review from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to the La Salle County Health Department, in accordance with the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

La Salle County’s community level is based on these combined indicators. In the past seven days through Thursday, the rate of new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 3.3 per 100,000 residents, and 1.6% of staffed inpatient beds were used by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC website.

From Feb. 23-29, 66 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the La Salle County Health Department. There were 210 new cases reported during February, including this week. There have been 531 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.