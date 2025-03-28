What Bears fans can learn from Detroit’s draft playbook during Ben Johnson’s era

Bears Football Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks to reporters during a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., earlier this month. Johnson will play a big role in the Bear' plans for next month's draft. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

When Bears general manager Ryan Poles introduced new head coach Ben Johnson to reporters a couple of months ago, Poles and Johnson emphasized the importance of having a collaborative relationship.

Yes, Poles hired Johnson for his innovative offensive play calling. But Poles also was impressed with Johnson’s football IQ and eye for talent.

Poles already relied on Johnson with some of the Bears’ first few moves of the offseason. Johnson’s previous experience with offensive tackle Jonah Johnson helped facilitate a trade. Johnson also was involved in other offseason additions, such as trading for tackle Joe Thuney and signing center Drew Dalman.

“Everyone has had a voice and a say in what we want this thing to look like and how it could unfold,” Johnson said a couple of weeks ago. “I think the collaboration’s been fantastic so far.”

That collaboration likely will continue in preparation for next month’s draft. The Bears hold seven picks, including the No. 10 overall selection and three picks in the top 41.

Johnson brings different experiences with him from his time as a coach with the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. He spent the past five seasons watching Lions GM Brian Holmes build a contender and had more of a role once he became an offensive coordinator.

For a glimpse into what Johnson could be thinking, here’s a look back at how the Lions drafted in the first two rounds during Johnson’s time with the team.

Former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) reacts after catching a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, in Detroit. Hockenson was a former Lions draft pick during Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson's time with the team. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson/AP)

2019 - Offensive quality control coach

First round, eighth overall: T.J. Hockenson, tight end

Hockenson became a dependable tight end for the Lions and the Minnesota Vikings. He’s earned two Pro Bowl honors and finished with Comeback Player of the Year votes last year with the Vikings after catching 46 passes for 519 yards and one touchdown.

Second round, 43rd overall: Jahlani Tavai, linebacker

After Tavai couldn’t adjust to Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s faster system, the Lions waived Tavai after two seasons. He’s found a role with the New England Patriots, starting in 36 games over the past two seasons.

2020 - Tight ends coach

First round, third overall: Jeff Okudah, cornerback

At the time, Okudah was considered to be the best cornerback prospect in the draft. He started 31 games and played in 44 for the Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans. He mostly played special teams for the Texans last year.

Second round, 35th overall: D’Andre Swift, running back

Swift spent three seasons with the Lions before they traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He signed with the Bears last offseason and led the team with 959 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Swift earned a Pro Bowl nod in his lone year with the Eagles.

2021 - Tight ends coach/passing game coordinator

First round, seventh overall: Penei Sewell, offensive tackle

Sewell quickly developed into one of the league’s best offensive tackles. He’s started all 67 games over four seasons and is a two-time first team All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and finished 11th in Offensive Player of the Year voting last season.

Second round, 41st overall: Levi Onwuzurike, defensive tackle

Onwuzurike had his first three seasons derailed by injuries, including missing the 2022 season because of a back injury. He started in 11 games last year, had 1.5 sacks and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) reacts during a game against the Carolina Panthers in Detroit in 2023. Hutchinson was a former Lions draft pick during Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson's time with the team. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

2022 - Offensive coordinator

First round, second overall: Aidan Hutchinson, defensive end

Hutchinson quickly emerged as one of the league’s top pass rushers. He has started all of the 39 games he’s played and has 31.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 132 tackles. Hutchinson finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and earned a Pro Bowl spot his second season.

First round, 12th overall: Jameson Williams, wide receiver

Williams missed a majority of his rookie year because of a torn ACL recovery, then was suspended the first four games his second year because of a violation of the NFL’s gambling policy. He showed off his potential last year when he caught 59 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns.

Second round, 46th overall: Josh Paschal, defensive end

Over three years, Paschal has started 20 games and played in 40 as injuries have kept him off the field at times. He has accumulated 69 tackles and five sacks.

2023 - Offensive coordinator

First round, 12th overall: Jahmyr Gibbs, running back

Gibbs became a dynamic part of Johnson’s offense and one of the top running backs in the league. In two seasons, he has rushed for 2,606 and 31 touchdowns to go along with 997 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He has been a two-time Pro Bowler.

First round, 18th overall: Jack Campbell, linebacker

Campbell was a dependable starter for the Lions in his first two seasons. He has started 32 games, where he has collected 255 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Campbell finished eighth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Second round, 34th overall: Sam LaPorta, tight end

LaPorta stepped in and became a top tight end in the league under Johnson. Over two seasons, he has caught 173 passes for 1,842 yards and 19 touchdowns. He earned second team All-Pro his rookie year and finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Second round, 45th overall: Brian Branch, safety

Branch was another top draft pick selection for the Lions. In 35 games, Branch made 27 starts and intercepted seven passes and forced three fumbles. He finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and earned a Pro Bowl nod last season.

2024 - Offensive coordinator

First round, 24th overall: Terrion Arnold, cornerback

Arnold was consistent for the Lions in his rookie year. He started in 16 games, finishing with 66 tackles, 10 passes defended and one fumble recovery. Arnold placed 15th in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Second round, 61st overall: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., cornerback

Rakestraw appeared in eight games and mostly had special teams snaps. He ended the season with six tackles.