What picks do the Bears have in the 2023 NFL Draft after the Carolina trade?

The NFL awarded 37 compensatory draft picks this week and officially set the order for all seven rounds of the draft.

The Bears were awarded one compensatory pick. After Friday’s trade with Carolina of the No. 1 pick for a haul of picks and receiver DJ Moore, the Bears now have 10 picks in the 2023 draft.

The first round will take place April 27, with rounds two and three on April 28 and the remaining four rounds on April 29. Kansas City is hosting the event this year.

Typically, teams who lose more talent in free agency than they sign will be awarded compensatory draft picks the following year. Teams can also receive extra picks if another team hires a minority head coach or GM from their organization. For instance, the Kansas City Chiefs earned an additional pick because the Bears hired general manager Ryan Poles away from their organization. Compensatory picks are awarded in rounds three through seven only.

The Bears were awarded a compensatory seventh-round pick not because they lost much talent in free agency last year, but because not enough teams did to fill the allotted 30 extra picks. In that case, any extra compensatory picks are awarded based on the draft order. The Bears earned the 258th overall pick, followed by the Houston Texans with the 259th and final pick of the 2023 draft.

Here are all of the Bears’ draft selections in 2023